EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Victims' Outrage Sparked by Plan for $11Million Andrew Windsor State Funeral
Aug. 16 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing furious calls to be denied a taxpayer-supported royal funeral after it emerged that plans reportedly remain in place for a ceremonial send-off despite his downfall over his association with Jeffrey Epstein.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the former Duke of York, 66, remains on a confidential government list covering funeral arrangements for senior royals, according to senior Whitehall sources, despite losing his titles and becoming a private citizen.
'Andrew Has Brought Disgrace Upon the Royal Family'
The plans are understood to envisage a significant royal ceremony, potentially at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle – prompting anger from Epstein victims' representatives and politicians over why taxpayers should contribute to it.
Attorney Gloria Allred, who has represented 27 Epstein victims, questioned why Andrew should receive such an honor.
She said: "Andrew has brought disgrace upon the Royal Family and the UK as a result of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Under these circumstances, the question arises as to why this man should be afforded the honor of a royal funeral. What kind of message would such a ceremony send to Epstein's victims?"
Allred also challenged the prospect of taxpayers carrying any financial burden.
"Additionally, why should UK taxpayers bear the burden of paying his expenses either in life or after his death?" she asked.
Taxpayers Could Face $11Million Bill
The arrangements reportedly form part of the government's so-called "bridge" plans – detailed preparations drawn up in advance for royal deaths.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022 was organized under Operation London Bridge, while Prince Philip's arrangements were known as Operation Forth Bridge.
No official cost for Andrew's eventual funeral has been disclosed, but sources have told Radar it could "sting" UK taxpayers for up to $11million.
Royal experts have also told us they believe a service could be held at St George's Chapel, where his parents' funerals took place, followed by burial at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore in Windsor's Home Park.
Conservative shadow Home Office minister Alicia Kearns is among those who have demanded any royal plans for Andrew's burial be abandoned.
She said: "There are no circumstances under which Andrew should be afforded a royal funeral. He should live out his days far from public life, and the police should ensure their investigations into him are robust and don't drag on. All such plans should be revoked immediately."
Former British government minister Norman Baker also opposed the prospect.
He hit out: "Mr Mountbatten-Windsor is a commoner and should in no way be getting any sort of royal funeral."
Calls Grow to Strip Andrew Windsor of Royal Burial
The arrangements may have been revised following Andrew's removal from public royal life, with experts suggesting his eventual funeral could instead resemble that of Princess Margaret, who died aged 71 in 2002.
Her private service at St George's Chapel attracted a congregation of about 400, including 30 members of the Royal Family, and required a significant security and policing operation.
Questions also surround potential military participation. Andrew served as a Royal Navy helicopter co-pilot during the Falklands War but was later stripped of honorary military titles amid the Epstein scandal.
Retired Rear Admiral Chris Parry has said volunteers could potentially carry Andrew's coffin.
He added: "He had a Falklands medal, and you can't take that away from him, and he deserves the credit for that."
Andrew's reputation collapsed over his friendship with convicted predator Epstein and allegations from his trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, that he bedded her when she was a teenager, which he has repeatedly denied.
His disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview intensified scrutiny and prompted his withdrawal from royal duties.
In 2022, Andrew settled Giuffre's civil sexual-assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum without admitting liability.