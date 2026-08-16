EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Victims' Outrage Sparked by Plan for $11Million Andrew Windsor State Funeral

The arrangements reportedly form part of the government's so-called "bridge" plans – detailed preparations drawn up in advance for royal deaths.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022 was organized under Operation London Bridge, while Prince Philip's arrangements were known as Operation Forth Bridge.

No official cost for Andrew's eventual funeral has been disclosed, but sources have told Radar it could "sting" UK taxpayers for up to $11million.

Royal experts have also told us they believe a service could be held at St George's Chapel, where his parents' funerals took place, followed by burial at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore in Windsor's Home Park.

Conservative shadow Home Office minister Alicia Kearns is among those who have demanded any royal plans for Andrew's burial be abandoned.

She said: "There are no circumstances under which Andrew should be afforded a royal funeral. He should live out his days far from public life, and the police should ensure their investigations into him are robust and don't drag on. All such plans should be revoked immediately."

Former British government minister Norman Baker also opposed the prospect.

He hit out: "Mr Mountbatten-Windsor is a commoner and should in no way be getting any sort of royal funeral."