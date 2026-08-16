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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Sparks Fury Among Critics With 'Trump 2028' Meme as Progressives Warn He's Serious About Third Term: 'Things Are Going to Get Really Bad'

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sparked backlash after sharing a 'Trump 2028' meme on Truth Social.

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Aug. 16 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump sparked fury among critics after appearing to tease another presidential run with a new "Trump 2028" meme posted to Truth Social, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The post quickly sent progressives into a frenzy, with critics warning that the President's latest message suggested he could be serious about seeking an unprecedented third term.

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Donald Trump Posts 'Trump 2028' Meme

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image of Donald Trump appeared to tease another presidential run.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to tease another presidential run.

The meme, posted on August 15, showed Trump wearing a "Trump 2028" hat alongside the caption, "We are going to win."

The post came despite Trump repeatedly sending mixed messages about whether he would actually attempt to remain in the White House beyond his current term.

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Donald Trump Says 'The Law Is Very Strong'

image of Donald Trump said the law was 'very strong' against him seeking a third term.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said the law was 'very strong' against him seeking a third term.

On August 11, Trump was asked about the possibility of running for president again in 2028.

"Everybody asks me that question," Trump said, per Mediaite. "And you know that the law is very strong on that. I'd love to run, but the law is very strong. I get asked by everyone. Even tonight, they're screaming at the event, '2028!' No, everybody wants me to do it, but the law is very strong."

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Progressives Sound the Alarm

image of Donald Trump faced furious reactions from progressives over his latest 2028 post.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced furious reactions from progressives over his latest 2028 post.

The "Trump 2028" meme quickly prompted furious reactions from prominent progressives on X.

One critic warned, "Time to make sure that everyone in the world you care about is paying attention because things are going to get really really bad very very soon."

Another wrote, "Anyone who is cheering on an illegal third Trump term is a f------ fascist. There is no denying it anymore."

A third critic declared, "Trump is not joking about a third term. That's authoritarianism. Plain and simple. And it should scare the s--- out of every single one of us."

Another claimed, "Of course. And all it would take for Trump to get a third term as president is a single vote on the Supreme Court, one single vote, it's not far fetched to think he could get it."

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'This Isn't Trolling'

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image of One person said, 'this isn't trolling.'
Source: MEGA

One person said, 'this isn't trolling.'

Other critics questioned whether Trump's repeated references to 2028 could still be dismissed as a joke.

"Trump just posted 'TRUMP 2028' and 'We are going to win.' But remember, he’s just 'trolling,'" one person wrote.

Another posted, "Trump is openly posting 'TRUMP 2028' and 'We are going to win.' Wake the f--- up, America. This isn’t trolling. You’re in the middle of a hostile takeover."

Others referenced Trump's previous comments about remaining in power, with one critic writing, "Remember he said we won't have to vote anymore? Remember when he said he wanted to be a dictator! Remember? Trump told us that he wants an authoritarian government! Remember? He will eliminate the SCOTUS and abolish the Constitution! Trump is our worse nightmare come true!"

Another simply wrote, "I don't think he's planning on leaving."

A separate critic called the possibility "In violation of the Constitution," while another wrote, "So funny, right? He wants to end our democracy and be a dictator. He already tried once. Believe him."

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