Donald Trump Sparks Fury Among Critics With 'Trump 2028' Meme as Progressives Warn He's Serious About Third Term: 'Things Are Going to Get Really Bad'

The post quickly sent progressives into a frenzy, with critics warning that the President's latest message suggested he could be serious about seeking an unprecedented third term.

Donald Trump sparked fury among critics after appearing to tease another presidential run with a new "Trump 2028" meme posted to Truth Social, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The post came despite Trump repeatedly sending mixed messages about whether he would actually attempt to remain in the White House beyond his current term.

The meme , posted on August 15, showed Trump wearing a "Trump 2028" hat alongside the caption, "We are going to win."

Donald Trump said the law was 'very strong' against him seeking a third term.

"Everybody asks me that question," Trump said, per Mediaite . "And you know that the law is very strong on that. I'd love to run, but the law is very strong. I get asked by everyone. Even tonight, they're screaming at the event, '2028!' No, everybody wants me to do it, but the law is very strong."

On August 11, Trump was asked about the possibility of running for president again in 2028.

The "Trump 2028" meme quickly prompted furious reactions from prominent progressives on X.

One critic warned, "Time to make sure that everyone in the world you care about is paying attention because things are going to get really really bad very very soon."

Another wrote, "Anyone who is cheering on an illegal third Trump term is a f------ fascist. There is no denying it anymore."

A third critic declared, "Trump is not joking about a third term. That's authoritarianism. Plain and simple. And it should scare the s--- out of every single one of us."

Another claimed, "Of course. And all it would take for Trump to get a third term as president is a single vote on the Supreme Court, one single vote, it's not far fetched to think he could get it."