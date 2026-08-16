EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Branded 'Copycat Duchess' Due to $1,800 Statement Gown
Aug. 16 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been branded a "Copycat Duchess" after her $1,800 statement gown prompted comparisons with a striking outfit worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales, just weeks earlier.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 45-year-old wore the floor-length black Greta Constantine "Fabrizio" gown as she joined Prince Harry, 41, at the David Foster Foundation's 40th Anniversary Celebration in Victoria, British Columbia, on August 7.
Meghan Markle Labeled 'Copycat' Over Gown Choice
But its shoulder detailing has now drawn comparisons with the bespoke olive-green Emilia Wickstead dress worn by Catherine, 44, at the Wimbledon men's final last month.
A palace source familiar with royal fashion exclusively told Radar: "The timing has inevitably led to Meghan being called a 'Copycat Duchess' because Catherine had only recently made headlines with that dramatic cape effect. The dresses are certainly not identical, but when two hugely scrutinized royal women wear such prominent shoulder draping within weeks of each other, people are going to make comparisons."
Another insider said: "This was a major fashion moment for Meghan, so it is unfortunate for her that instead of the conversation being entirely about her gown, people immediately started asking whether Catherine's Wimbledon look had provided inspiration."
Markle's Greta Constantine gown retails for approximately $1,795 and features a one-shoulder asymmetric neckline, with a substantial panel of black fabric cascading from one side.
The otherwise minimalist gown skimmed Markle's figure before falling to the floor, leaving its sweeping shoulder detail as the dominant feature of the design.
Cape Style Comparison Sparks Royal Debate
Catherine's Wimbledon outfit similarly centered its drama around the shoulders.
The Princess of Wales appeared at Centre Court in a bespoke Emilia Wickstead wool-crepe midi dress featuring a cape-style overlay. Fabric swept across her shoulders and fell down her back, adding movement to its streamlined silhouette.
The gowns were created by different designers and differ in color, length and construction, but both use prominent draping around the upper body.
A fashion source added: "Catherine's dress had a very distinctive flowing cape element, while Meghan's uses asymmetry and a heavier sweep of fabric. They are different designs, but visually there is enough crossover for the comparison to be understandable – particularly because Catherine's appearance was so recent."
Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana At Black Tie Gala
Markle kept her accessories relatively restrained for the black-tie event, allowing the gown to remain the focus.
She wore butterfly pavé diamond stud earrings that belonged to Princess Diana, who died aged 36, alongside a Cartier Love bracelet.
Markle and Harry were attending the anniversary celebration for the David Foster Foundation, which helps Canadian families whose children require life-saving organ transplants by assisting with non-medical expenses during treatment.
David Foster, 76, is a Grammy-winning producer and songwriter whose career has spanned decades.
He is married to singer and actress Katharine McPhee, 42, who became widely known through American Idol before building a career in music, television, and theater.
Past Feuds Fuel Ongoing Royal Rivalry
The engagement also carried a personal connection for the Sussexes.
Markle and McPhee knew each other as children before reconnecting as adults in 2019, while Harry subsequently developed a friendship with Foster.
The event provided Markle with one of her most prominent recent black-tie appearances, putting her fashion choices firmly back under scrutiny, with her Greta Constantine gown consequently becoming one of the evening's main talking points.
Markle and Catherine's relationship has faced years of reported tension, stretching back to disagreements surrounding Markle's 2018 wedding.
The former Suits actress later told Oprah Winfrey that Catherine made her cry during a dispute over bridesmaid dresses, while Harry's memoir Spare later detailed further alleged disagreements between the women.