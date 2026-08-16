EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Branded 'Copycat Duchess' Due to $1,800 Statement Gown

But its shoulder detailing has now drawn comparisons with the bespoke olive-green Emilia Wickstead dress worn by Catherine, 44, at the Wimbledon men's final last month.

A palace source familiar with royal fashion exclusively told Radar: "The timing has inevitably led to Meghan being called a 'Copycat Duchess' because Catherine had only recently made headlines with that dramatic cape effect. The dresses are certainly not identical, but when two hugely scrutinized royal women wear such prominent shoulder draping within weeks of each other, people are going to make comparisons."

Another insider said: "This was a major fashion moment for Meghan, so it is unfortunate for her that instead of the conversation being entirely about her gown, people immediately started asking whether Catherine's Wimbledon look had provided inspiration."

Markle's Greta Constantine gown retails for approximately $1,795 and features a one-shoulder asymmetric neckline, with a substantial panel of black fabric cascading from one side.

The otherwise minimalist gown skimmed Markle's figure before falling to the floor, leaving its sweeping shoulder detail as the dominant feature of the design.