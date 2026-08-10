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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Called Out for Wearing Princess Diana's Jewels for Glamorous Gala

Photo of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is in hot water for wearing the beloved royal's jewels.

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Aug. 10 2026, Updated 7:29 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle has been called out for wearing Princess Diana's diamond earrings at a glamorous Canadian gala – with palace sources exclusively telling RadarOnline.com critics are "sick" of what they see as repeated attempts by the Duchess of Sussex to channel her late mother-in-law.

Radar can reveal Markle wore the earrings with a black one-shoulder Greta Constantine gown as she joined Prince Harry, 41, at a fundraiser for the David Foster Foundation in Canada over the weekend.

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Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Diamond Earrings

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle wore Princess Diana's diamond earrings in a selfie with Prince Harry.

The appearance was the couple's first joint public engagement since traveling with their children to the UK last month, when they privately reunited with King Charles III, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove.

A source familiar with criticism of the duchess told Radar: "Meghan's critics are sick of what they see as her constantly trying to channel Diana. Every time she wears something associated with Diana, they argue that it creates another comparison. The earrings immediately became a talking point because their history is so recognizable. But she needs to realize she is nowhere near as iconic as Diana and has nothing to do with her."

Markle shared behind-the-scenes footage from the event on Instagram showing herself and Harry walking through a corridor lined with pipers and drummers dressed in traditional kilts.

"My husband loves bagpipes!" she exclaimed at the time.

As the couple continued past the musicians, she said: "Oh my god, this is amazing!"

Harry jokingly asked: "Where are mine?"

He then corrected himself after realizing the group included more than bagpipes, describing them as "pipes and drums."

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Gala

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle shared behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram page.

Markle's video also showed a plate featuring what appeared to be an edible piano and musical notes before turning to the program for the gala and concert.

She later shared a selfie with Harry, showing the diamond earrings which previously belonged to Diana, who was 36 when she died in 1997.

Markle wore her hair in a slicked-back bun, while Harry chose a tuxedo.

Another source said: "For supporters, Meghan wearing Diana's jewelry is simply a family connection and a tribute. But her detractors view it differently – they believe the Diana associations have become too frequent and say they are tired of seeing those parallels repeatedly drawn."

David Foster founded his foundation in 1986 to financially support Canadian families whose children require life-saving organ transplants and to promote organ-donation awareness in Canada and the US.

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Meghan Markle's Princess Diana Connection

Photo of David Foster
Source: MEGA

David Foster arranged accommodation for the Sussexes in 2019.

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Markle and Harry posed outside the event with Foster, a 16-time Grammy winner, and his wife, Katharine McPhee, 42.

The couples have been friends for several years.

Foster helped arrange accommodation for the Sussexes at a friend's Vancouver Island mansion in 2019.

He said: "I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there because I'm a Canadian, and we're a Commonwealth country – we're the Crown's. It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite, just to take a little time off."

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Photo of Katharine McPhee
Source: MEGA

Foster's wife, Katharine McPhee, attended school with Markle in the past.

McPhee, who attended school with Markle, described Foster's friendship with Harry in 2020.

She said at the time: "They're so cute. They're like father and son." Harry and Markle's recent UK visit included children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

Harry was in Britain promoting the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, and the family is also believed to have visited Althorp, where Diana is buried.

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