EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Called Out for Wearing Princess Diana's Jewels for Glamorous Gala

The appearance was the couple's first joint public engagement since traveling with their children to the UK last month, when they privately reunited with King Charles III, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove.

A source familiar with criticism of the duchess told Radar: "Meghan's critics are sick of what they see as her constantly trying to channel Diana. Every time she wears something associated with Diana, they argue that it creates another comparison. The earrings immediately became a talking point because their history is so recognizable. But she needs to realize she is nowhere near as iconic as Diana and has nothing to do with her."

Markle shared behind-the-scenes footage from the event on Instagram showing herself and Harry walking through a corridor lined with pipers and drummers dressed in traditional kilts.

"My husband loves bagpipes!" she exclaimed at the time.

As the couple continued past the musicians, she said: "Oh my god, this is amazing!"

Harry jokingly asked: "Where are mine?"

He then corrected himself after realizing the group included more than bagpipes, describing them as "pipes and drums."