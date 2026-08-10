Lauren Boebert Responds After Troubled Son Is Arrested on Child S-xual Exploitation Charges in Fresh Family Scandal

The Colorado congresswoman's 21-year-old son was taken into custody on August 9 following a lengthy investigation into an alleged incident dating back to New Year's Day 2024.

MAGA firebrand Lauren Boebert has been rocked by a fresh family scandal after her eldest son, Tyler , was arrested on suspicion of s-xual exploitation of a child and multiple other charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest on August 10, adding that bail was set at $10,000, and Tyler, who currently lives in New Castle, Colorado, bonded out on the day of his arrest.

Tyler was hit with three felony counts of s-xual exploitation of a child — including inducing or enticing a child, possession with intent, and a charge involving video content — along with two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The arrest followed "an investigation conducted by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and a felony review process by the 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office."

Tyler's booking photo was released, but the GSCO made it clear that no additional information about the alleged crimes would be disclosed, as the investigation is still ongoing. His first court appearance in this case is scheduled for August 19.