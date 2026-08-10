Lauren Boebert Responds After Troubled Son Is Arrested on Child S-xual Exploitation Charges in Fresh Family Scandal
Aug. 10 2026, Updated 7:15 p.m. ET
MAGA firebrand Lauren Boebert has been rocked by a fresh family scandal after her eldest son, Tyler, was arrested on suspicion of s-xual exploitation of a child and multiple other charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Colorado congresswoman's 21-year-old son was taken into custody on August 9 following a lengthy investigation into an alleged incident dating back to New Year's Day 2024.
Tyler Boebert Facing Three Felony Counts
The Garfield County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest on August 10, adding that bail was set at $10,000, and Tyler, who currently lives in New Castle, Colorado, bonded out on the day of his arrest.
Tyler was hit with three felony counts of s-xual exploitation of a child — including inducing or enticing a child, possession with intent, and a charge involving video content — along with two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The arrest followed "an investigation conducted by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and a felony review process by the 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office."
Tyler's booking photo was released, but the GSCO made it clear that no additional information about the alleged crimes would be disclosed, as the investigation is still ongoing. His first court appearance in this case is scheduled for August 19.
Lauren Boebert Speaks Out After Son's Arrest
Lauren, 39, released a statement declaring "I love my son," after news of his arrest broke.
"We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time," she told TMZ.
The latest family scandal couldn't have come at a worse time for Lauren, who is locked in a fight to hold onto her seat in Colorado's 4th Congressional District. The conservative politician abandoned her longtime 3rd District and jumped to the safer Republican-leaning 4th in 2024 after narrowly escaping defeat in her previous reelection bid.
She's up against Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher, a retired two-star Navy rear admiral who served on former President Joe Biden's National Security Council.
Tyler Boebert Has a Lengthy Rap Sheet
The arrest is just the latest in Tyler's legal woes. He was already awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in an identity theft case, following a 2024 arrest tied to a string of vehicle break-ins and stolen credit cards. He is expected back in court on September 10.
Tyler is also set to have a hearing on September 4 after pleading guilty to one count of negligence without injury, after his two-year-old son wandered away from the family's home and was returned by a good Samaritan.
A similar incident happened with his son in February, and Tyler was cited.
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Lauren Boebert Caused Controversy With Hillary Clinton Deposition Photo
Lauren has also been no stranger to controversy in 2026.
She snapped a photo of Hillary Clinton being deposed by the House Oversight Committee in their inquiry into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal in February – a closed-door process where cameras weren't allowed.
Lauren allegedly sent the image to conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, who posted it on his X account. The session was paused when Clinton's legal team claimed the deposition had been compromised.
When asked by reporters why she took the photo, the lawmaker snarked, "Why not?" claiming she "really admired" Clinton's blue suit.