Kelly Ripa's Confession: 'Live' Co-host Admits to Stealing for the First Time After Her Friends 'Shamed' Her

Inspired by her pals – who her husband, Mark Consuelos, playfully described as the "biggest thieves" – Ripa made her move.

One day, she and the family got ready to spend time on their boat and eat a meal of tomato and mozzarella sandwiches. There was only one problem – she was missing basil and her own basil had died.

However, there was an herb garden by the marina.

"I broke off three pieces of basil," she shared on Monday's show. "I took a picture and I sent it off to the group text. 'There! I stole some basil from the marina herb garden.'"

Although Consuelos argued the garden herbs were likely "up for grabs," Ripa insisted that it counted.

"I stole three pieces of basil!" she added. "Like, three leaves.”