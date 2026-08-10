Trump Could Move On From 'Least Popular Cabinet Member' Pete Hegseth, CNN Data Wiz Claims — After Prez and Defense Sec.'s Alleged Blow-Up
Aug. 10 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth's job security appears to be in jeopardy like never before, RadarOnline.com can report, as the Secretary of Defense is said to be going to war with his boss, President Trump, amid rising tensions and setbacks in Iran.
The former Fox News anchor has seen his approval rating drop to historic lows, as he has become the most hated man within Trump's cabinet.
Pete Hegseth's Plummeting Popularity Poll
A new poll has blasted Hegseth's handling of the nation's security. According to polling data from Quinnipiac and Fox News, Hegseth’s net approval rating is -22. That's lower than the approval ratings of Vice President JD Vance, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"There are definitely red lights flashing in the polls when it comes to Pete Hegseth’s job security," remarked CNN chief data analyst wiz Harry Enten.
Enten further explained that just before Trump axed former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi, their net ratings were -16 and -20, respectively.
That means they were still more popular than Hegseth at the time of their canning, which now has pundits claiming Trump could be ready to move on from the 46-year-old.
President Trump Reportedly Had It Out with Pete Hegseth
The plummeting poll numbers come amid new reports of Hegseth's clashes with Trump, who reportedly confronted his underling during a clash at Camp David.
Trump reportedly blew his top, demanding why he had not been given the full story by Hegseth on munitions shortages amid the conflict in Iran.
More than 1,500 Patriot air-defense interceptor missiles have been used during the war, according to people briefed on the stockpile, while the remaining US inventory is said to be fewer than 1,700.
The administration has pushed defense contractors to accelerate manufacturing, but rebuilding inventories could take years, with each missile costing anywhere from $4 to $14million a piece.
Trump 'Had Been Warned' About Dwindling Missile Stockpiles
Senior US and Western officials now say the campaign has eroded firepower elsewhere while production struggles to replace weapons quickly enough.
A senior defense source familiar with the concerns told Radar in an exclusive interview: "The pressure is now being felt well beyond the Middle East – every interceptor used in Iran is one that cannot be positioned somewhere else. The concern is that rivals can see that strain and may decide the window works in their favor."
Trump predicted a swift victory in Iran, but the war has continued for more than five months.
Officials said the president had been warned before the campaign that US inventories were under pressure and that a prolonged fight risked dipping into supplies needed for other potential conflicts.
Iran Could be Waiting in the Wings to Attack
Meanwhile, Iran is said to already possess a huge amount of cheap Shahed drones ready to attack as soon as the U.S. runs out of ammo.
Iran's Shahed drones reportedly only cost around $35,000 per unit – a fraction of their U.S. counterparts. They are quicker to produce as well.
The fear, according to one high-ranking official, is that Iran plans to "deplete our magazines," and then attack with the drones "when our high-tech defenses are exhausted."
"I guarantee you the logisticians are s---ing themselves about diminishing air defense missile stocks," the official noted.