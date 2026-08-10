Trump Could Move On From 'Least Popular Cabinet Member' Pete Hegseth, CNN Data Wiz Claims — After Prez and Defense Sec.'s Alleged Blow-Up

A new poll has blasted Hegseth's handling of the nation's security. According to polling data from Quinnipiac and Fox News, Hegseth’s net approval rating is -22. That's lower than the approval ratings of Vice President JD Vance, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"There are definitely red lights flashing in the polls when it comes to Pete Hegseth’s job security," remarked CNN chief data analyst wiz Harry Enten.

Enten further explained that just before Trump axed former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi, their net ratings were -16 and -20, respectively.

That means they were still more popular than Hegseth at the time of their canning, which now has pundits claiming Trump could be ready to move on from the 46-year-old.