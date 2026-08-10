EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Under Fire as Iran War 'Drains Vital US Weapons Stocks'

Senior US and Western officials now say the campaign has eroded firepower elsewhere while production struggles to replace weapons quickly enough.

A senior defense source familiar with the concerns told Radar in an exclusive interview: "The pressure is now being felt well beyond the Middle East – every interceptor used in Iran is one that cannot be positioned somewhere else. The concern is that rivals can see that strain and may decide the window works in their favor."

Trump predicted a swift victory in Iran, but the war has continued for more than five months.

Officials said the president had been warned before the campaign that US inventories were under pressure and that a prolonged fight risked dipping into supplies needed for other potential conflicts.