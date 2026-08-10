EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Under Fire as Iran War 'Drains Vital US Weapons Stocks'
Aug. 10 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing criticism over claims the Iran war has depleted US weapons stocks, with officials warning the drain on missiles and defenses could leave America exposed to strikes from China and Russia.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the conflict, launched alongside Israel on Feb. 28, has forced the Pentagon to move aircraft, interceptors and equipment from stockpiles across Europe and the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East.
Middle East Conflict Depletes Critical Stocks
Senior US and Western officials now say the campaign has eroded firepower elsewhere while production struggles to replace weapons quickly enough.
A senior defense source familiar with the concerns told Radar in an exclusive interview: "The pressure is now being felt well beyond the Middle East – every interceptor used in Iran is one that cannot be positioned somewhere else. The concern is that rivals can see that strain and may decide the window works in their favor."
Trump predicted a swift victory in Iran, but the war has continued for more than five months.
Officials said the president had been warned before the campaign that US inventories were under pressure and that a prolonged fight risked dipping into supplies needed for other potential conflicts.
US Interceptor Stocks Face Pressure
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has rejected suggestions America lacks the weapons required for operations.
She said the United States has "more than enough firepower to carry out any operation the president orders at any time and place."
The administration has pushed defense contractors to accelerate manufacturing, but rebuilding inventories could take years.
More than 1,500 Patriot air-defense interceptor missiles have been used during the conflict, according to people briefed on the stockpile, while the remaining US inventory is said to be fewer than 1,700.
Another US official familiar with the situation said: "This is not about America suddenly running out of weapons. It is about losing flexibility. If a crisis erupts in Asia or Europe, commanders have fewer options available because so much high-end equipment has been committed to Iran. But nevertheless, Trump is under fire as the perception is his Iran war is deplenting vital US weapons stocks."
Ukraine Felt The Impact
The consequences are being felt in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Western deliveries of air-defense missiles had fallen threefold this year compared with 2025.
After Russia recently launched 28 missiles at the country, killing at least 17 people, Zelensky said interceptors "could have saved the lives of those killed today."
Trump has blamed weapons shortages on support provided to Ukraine under Joseph Biden, and insisted on social media the United States still has 'massive amounts of "munitions," especially of "certain types."
Asked about Zelensky's request for more missiles, Trump said: "We want missiles too."
China And Russia Watch Stocks
The concern is focused on China and Russia.
US officials said Beijing and Moscow monitor American weapons inventories through budgets, contractor announcements, satellites and other intelligence sources.
Defense analyst Todd Harrison told The New York Times: "The longer this war runs and the more we continue to exchange fire with Iran, the worse the munitions problem becomes for the United States, and the larger and more visible this window of vulnerability becomes."
In Asia, officials are concerned about weapons positioned for a possible conflict involving Taiwan. Tomahawks, air-defense interceptors and naval assets have been redirected toward the Middle East, while equipment has also been shifted from South Korea.
A Western security source said: "The issue is deterrence – Washington wants Moscow and Beijing to believe it can respond decisively in several theaters at once. Every visible gap in those stockpiles makes that message harder to sustain."