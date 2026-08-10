Trump, 80, Spotted With His Young Blonde Aide Again Amid Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy Bond'

Harp's appearances with Trump have become increasingly frequent. Nicknamed the "human printer," Harp is known to print out posts that praised the president in an effort to boost his ego. She's also known to jot down his thoughts to use as social media content.

Her main role is in the communications team, helping to navigate messaging for Team Trump and the Trump administration.

However, her presence sparked concern even from her estranged brother, Preston Harp, who called her bond with Trump "very unhealthy," according to the Daily Mail.

Notably, Natalie reportedly left Trump a letter, stating, “You are all that matters to me." Preston similarly claimed she was "just like his fan club."

The president is reportedly locked in and aware of Harp's apparent fixation. He allegedly told staffers Harp "will never leave me."