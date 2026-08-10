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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump, 80, Spotted With His Young Blonde Aide Again Amid Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy Bond'

A photo of Natalie Harp alongside a photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp frequently is seen by the president's side.

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Aug. 10 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump and White House aide Natalie Harp have been spotted together once again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The duo sparked speculation of a potential "unhealthy bond," including a tad of obsession coming from the blonde. Photos from Lara Trump showed Harp looming nearby while he was with his family.

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Natalie Harp Lingers by Trump Family Moment

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A photo of Natalie Harp, Donald Trump, Eric Trump, and Lara Trump
Source: @laraleatrump/X

Harp was seen lingering nearby the Trump family.

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In the photo, Trump stood with his son Eric and his son's wife Lara in a hallway as the commander-in-chief seemed to sign an item grasped by Eric.

Harp, 34, was standing a mere two steps from the president, 80. She dressed up in a black and white business-style dress, which came down to her calves. The communications professional grasped a stack of papers in one arm as she flashed a smile at someone nearby, avoiding eye contact with the camera.

"Last weekend of the summer," Lara captioned an X post, not acknowledging the young staffer.

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Trump Claims Natalie Harp 'Will Never Leave'

A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Harp's brother expressed concern her relationship with the president.

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Harp's appearances with Trump have become increasingly frequent. Nicknamed the "human printer," Harp is known to print out posts that praised the president in an effort to boost his ego. She's also known to jot down his thoughts to use as social media content.

Her main role is in the communications team, helping to navigate messaging for Team Trump and the Trump administration.

However, her presence sparked concern even from her estranged brother, Preston Harp, who called her bond with Trump "very unhealthy," according to the Daily Mail.

Notably, Natalie reportedly left Trump a letter, stating, “You are all that matters to me." Preston similarly claimed she was "just like his fan club."

The president is reportedly locked in and aware of Harp's apparent fixation. He allegedly told staffers Harp "will never leave me."

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Secret Service Worries About Danger

A photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

The Secret Service is reportedly keeping tabs on the staffer.

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Natalie's lingering presence even reportedly spurred Secret Service concern. They allegedly identified her as a “potential danger to herself as well as to the president,” according to an excerpt from author Michael Wolff's book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.

That hasn't stopped Harp from being around sensitive information, and the public is wary of her ability to be in closed-door meetings. When she was spotted "lurking" in the Oval Office, one person on X wrote, "There's Natalie. I doubt she even has a clearance, not that anything matters with this administration."

Another added, "Does this Natalie Harp have extremely high security clearance? She’s in every meeting and on all the AF1 trips. I hope they actually checked."

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Natalie Harp Compared to Ivanka Trump

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A photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump's blonde hair was a noticeably similar to Harp's.

People are becoming suspicious of Harp's frequent appearance, though there have been no formal complaints of an inappropriate relationship.

Some critics noticed Harp's appearance increasingly resembled the blonde beauty of Trump's family, especially the women. She was compared online to Trump's daughter, Ivanka, who also has a bright blonde hue to her hair.

"It's been well-established after decades of him openly cheating on whatever wife of the moment that he has A TYPE, and that type is Ivanka specifically," a social media user claimed.

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