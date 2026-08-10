Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Tupac Shakur

'I'm Not Going to Be Responsible for Sending Another Man to Prison': Suge Knight Refuses to Testify in Tupac Murder Trial

image of Suge Knight and Tupac Shakur
Source: mega

Suge Knight refused to testify in the upcoming trial of the man accused of killing Tupac Shakur.

Profile Image

Aug. 10 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Suge Knight is refusing to testify in the upcoming murder trial of the man accused of killing Tupac Shakur, despite being the only known living eyewitness to the 1996 shooting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Death Row Records boss, who is serving a 28-year sentence for an unrelated conviction, said taking the stand could have serious consequences for whoever forces him into court.

Article continues below advertisement

'Leave Me Out of It'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Suge Knight said he wanted nothing to do with the trial.
Source: mega

Suge Knight said he wanted nothing to do with the trial.

Knight made his position unmistakably clear in a recent interview, saying he has no intention of voluntarily cooperating with either side as Duane "Keffe D" Davis prepares to face a jury in Las Vegas.

"This trial has nothing to do with me and if somebody brings me there, it’s gonna hurt whoever brings me there," Knight told ABC News. "I promise you that."

The 61-year-old was behind the wheel of the BMW carrying Shakur when gunfire erupted on the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996.

Knight was wounded in the attack, while Shakur suffered critical injuries and died six days later.

Nearly three decades later, Knight says he still wants to stay out of the courtroom.

"They make me come there against my will, if Keffe D's lawyers bring me there, it don't look good for him. If the prosecution brings me there, it don't look good for them," he said. "Leave me out of it."

Article continues below advertisement

'My Loyalty to Tupac Can Never Be Compromised'

Suge Knight and Tupac Shakur had encountered Duane 'Keffe D' Davis' nephew before the fatal shooting.
Source: mega

Suge Knight and Tupac Shakur had encountered Duane 'Keffe D' Davis' nephew before the fatal shooting.

The trial centers on allegations that Davis ordered members of his group to retaliate against Shakur following a confrontation inside the MGM Grand.

Earlier that night, Shakur and Knight encountered Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, Davis’ nephew, after an alleged dispute involving a Death Row Records pendant. Security footage captured the confrontation, which authorities have said became a possible motive for the shooting that followed.

Prosecutors allege Davis and others later tracked down Shakur and Knight. The pair was eventually attacked while riding through Las Vegas, with gunfire striking their BMW at a traffic light.

Knight, who was also affiliated with the Bloods during his years in Compton, said his refusal to testify has nothing to do with protecting Davis.

"My loyalty to Tupac can never be compromised. Me as a man, what I believe in, can't be compromised. I'm not there to help (Davis), and I'm d--- not there to hurt him," Knight said.

Knight then explained why identifying another person from the witness stand would cross a line for him.

"To actually get on the stand, and point somebody out, it's worse than taking a gun and shooting that man in the head," he said. "Because if you shoot a person in the head, they die once. If you get on the stand and you snitch on that person, they die a million times."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Am Not Going to Be Responsible'

image of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis was arrested in 2023 and later pleaded not guilty to the murder of Tupac Shakur.
Source: mega

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis was arrested in 2023 and later pleaded not guilty to the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Davis was arrested in 2023 after years of investigators being unable to bring charges for Shakur’s death.

Authorities accuse the former Southside Crips leader of murder with a deadly weapon and a gang enhancement.

Davis has pleaded not guilty. Although he has previously made public statements describing his alleged involvement in the shooting, he later claimed those admissions were false.

Knight, however, appeared unimpressed by Davis’ changing account of what happened that night.

"Everything he said and talked about, he already told on himself," Knight said. "So what are you going to do? Erase all the recordings of the interviews he did?"

Still, Knight insists he will not take responsibility for what happens to Davis if prosecutors ultimately secure a conviction.

"I am not going to be responsible for sending another man to prison for the rest of his life," he said. "If God's forgiving, who am I to think I'm bigger than God and don't forgive? Because I'm not."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson

Marjorie Taylor Greene Shuts Down Tucker Carlson 2028 Presidential Speculation: 'He's Not Running'

image of Jeffrey Epstein

Wall Street Giants 'Let Epstein Move $1.1Billion Through 4,725 Wire Transfers' Without a Red Flag — Senate Report Names Billionaire Who Allegedly Bankrolled Predator

'That's My Brother'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Suge Knight said he still thinks about Tupac Shakur everyday.
Source: mega

Suge Knight said he still thinks about Tupac Shakur everyday.

Davis' trial is expected to last four weeks, and Knight remains a potential witness prosecutors could call.

For Knight, however, the legal proceedings are secondary to the personal loss he has carried for nearly 30 years.

"There's not a day that goes by that me, personally, doesn't think about Tupac, or I miss Tupac," he said. "That's my brother."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.