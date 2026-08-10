'I'm Not Going to Be Responsible for Sending Another Man to Prison': Suge Knight Refuses to Testify in Tupac Murder Trial

Knight made his position unmistakably clear in a recent interview, saying he has no intention of voluntarily cooperating with either side as Duane "Keffe D" Davis prepares to face a jury in Las Vegas.

"This trial has nothing to do with me and if somebody brings me there, it’s gonna hurt whoever brings me there," Knight told ABC News. "I promise you that."

The 61-year-old was behind the wheel of the BMW carrying Shakur when gunfire erupted on the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996.

Knight was wounded in the attack, while Shakur suffered critical injuries and died six days later.

Nearly three decades later, Knight says he still wants to stay out of the courtroom.

"They make me come there against my will, if Keffe D's lawyers bring me there, it don't look good for him. If the prosecution brings me there, it don't look good for them," he said. "Leave me out of it."