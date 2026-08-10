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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Shuts Down Tucker Carlson 2028 Presidential Speculation: 'He's Not Running'

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Source: MEGA

MTG confirmed Tucker Carlson won't be running for president in 2028.

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Aug. 10 2026, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene brushed aside speculation that fellow former MAGA firebrand Tucker Carlson is going to mount a run for the White House in 2028 as a third-party candidate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Both Carlson, 57, and Greene, 52, quit the Republican Party this year, and suggested forming a third political party for those disillusioned with the current GOP amid anger with President Donald Trump and the costly conflict in Iran.

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Tucker Carlson 'Is Not Running for President'

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Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson
Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube

Both Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene have quit the Republican Party.

"Tucker, he’s not running for president. He said that publicly. He said that privately," Greene confirmed to Politico Playbook.

"Our argument is the two-party system is a complete and total failure. I am 100 percent totally completely disgusted with both parties," she noted.

The former Fox News host said as much in an interview with the Columbia Journalism Review published in early July, when he declared, "I don’t want to be a candidate."

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Tucker Carlson Is 'Going to Help Build a Third Party'

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Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube

Tucker Carlson wants to built a third party after quitting the GOP.

Both Carlson and Greene have been vocal opponents of Trump's escalating military conflict in Iran, after the president ran on his 2024 campaign with a promise of "no new wars."

In the same interview with CJR, the longtime pundit promised to build a home for disillusioned Republicans who share the same American First vision.

"I’m going to help build a third party. There should be a good-faith effort to figure out what benefits the country. I mean, if you make $60,000 a year, you’re degraded. Your life expectancy has gone down, and the promise of your children’s lives is likely gone," Carlson claimed.

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Tucker Carlson Vows to 'Do Everything' He Can to Build Third Party

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Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube

'America First' proponent Tucker Carlson broke with Donald Trump over the war in Iran.

"I officially don’t care about Hamas. The U.S. government should have, as its first priority, the welfare of its own people," the podcaster scoffed while adding that both Republicans and Democrats have favored military action over an isolationist stance because "what really matters is war and finance."

"The parties are in lockstep solidarity with each other. That’s not a democracy. That’s a one-party state posing as a democracy, and it needs to be broken, and there’s going to be a third party, and I’m going to do everything I can to bring that about," Carlson pledged.

The Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites author reportedly hasn't spoken with former longtime ally Trump since the conflict in Iran began in late February.

By June, Carlson declared himself politically homeless after tapping out of the Republican Party.

"I've been a consistent defender for 35 years of the Republican Party, I mean very consistent defender, but there's no defending this," Carlson fumed over the decision for the U.S. and Israel to launch a joint attack against Iran.

"So no, I'm out. And if I'm out, then I think a lot of other people are out," he said at the time.

However, Carlson made it clear he wasn't supporting the Democratic Party either.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Done' Supporting the Republican Party

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Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGa

Marjorie Taylor Greene called the current GOP the 'America Last Republican Party.'

Greene quickly followed Carlson's lead, as the former Georgia congresswoman announced via X on June 22, "Tucker is not the only one who is done supporting the Republican Party. There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country."

She added, "That does not mean we are turning into Democrats either. But we are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party."

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