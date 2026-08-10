Marjorie Taylor Greene Shuts Down Tucker Carlson 2028 Presidential Speculation: 'He's Not Running'

"I officially don’t care about Hamas. The U.S. government should have, as its first priority, the welfare of its own people," the podcaster scoffed while adding that both Republicans and Democrats have favored military action over an isolationist stance because "what really matters is war and finance."

"The parties are in lockstep solidarity with each other. That’s not a democracy. That’s a one-party state posing as a democracy, and it needs to be broken, and there’s going to be a third party, and I’m going to do everything I can to bring that about," Carlson pledged.

The Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites author reportedly hasn't spoken with former longtime ally Trump since the conflict in Iran began in late February.

By June, Carlson declared himself politically homeless after tapping out of the Republican Party.

"I've been a consistent defender for 35 years of the Republican Party, I mean very consistent defender, but there's no defending this," Carlson fumed over the decision for the U.S. and Israel to launch a joint attack against Iran.

"So no, I'm out. And if I'm out, then I think a lot of other people are out," he said at the time.

However, Carlson made it clear he wasn't supporting the Democratic Party either.