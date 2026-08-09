'I Wasn't in Las Vegas': Tupac Murder Suspect Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Makes Stunning Claim From Behind Bars on Eve of Trial
Aug. 9 2026, Published 1:39 p.m. ET
Duane "Keffe D" Davis is doubling down on his claim that he had nothing to do with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur as he prepares to face a jury nearly three decades after the rapper's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just days before his long-awaited trial begins, Davis insisted he wasn't even in Las Vegas when Shakur was fatally shot.
Duane Davis Insists He Wasn't In Las Vegas
Davis, the only person ever arrested in connection with Shakur's killing, has maintained his innocence while sitting behind bars since his 2023 arrest.
The former gang member is accused of orchestrating the shooting that left Shakur dead after the rapper was ambushed on the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996.
Shakur had attended the Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand earlier that night and died six days later.
But Davis now insists prosecutors cannot prove he was present.
"They can't prove it also," Davis told FOX5 on August 7, while repeatedly maintaining that he "wasn't in Las Vegas" on the night of the shooting.
The claim comes as Davis prepares for jury selection, which is scheduled to begin Monday, August 10. The trial is expected to last as long as six weeks.
Duane Davis Disputes Evidence In Book
Davis also pushed back against a book prosecutors could use as evidence against him at trial.
Compton Street Legend bears Davis' name, but he claimed he never actually wrote the book and said a ghostwriter was responsible for its contents.
"I did not write that book," Davis said. "A ghostwriter wrote that."
Davis acknowledged that he was paid to promote the book, explaining that he was trying to make money for his family.
But he disputed one particularly significant detail: a photo in the book that identifies him and his sister as being at the Mike Tyson fight the night Shakur was shot.
Davis insisted the picture was actually taken at a New Year's Eve celebration at the Sheraton hotel.
"That was a New Year's Eve party," Davis said. "September the 7th — it's got to be 115 degrees. Why would I wear a suit with an overcoat and a hat?"
According to Davis, the photo was taken on January 1, 1998.
He became visibly frustrated when the book was brought up during the interview, eventually warning that he would end the conversation if he was questioned about it further.
"We not here to talk about that book. I'm here to tell you about my family's life is in danger. I'm here to tell you there's a bunch of lies going on," Davis said.
Judge Allows 2008 Interview To Be Used
Another major issue heading into the trial is a 2008 interview Davis gave to law enforcement.
A judge has ruled that the interview can be presented to jurors, despite Davis' objections.
"My lawyer gave me a script to read," Davis said. "He said that’s the only way you're going home. So I read the script."
Davis also disputed the circumstances surrounding the interview, saying he did not know he was being recorded and claiming it took place at his attorney's office rather than at a federal building.
His defense attorney, Michael Sanft, previously argued that the interview was intended to remain confidential and that detectives had specifically indicated it would not be used against Davis.
Prosecutors, however, argued there was no legal basis for keeping the interview out of the trial.
Davis said he intends to continue fighting the case regardless of the outcome.
"If I don't win in this court, I'll win in the next level," he said.
When asked if he would take the stand himself, Davis replied, "If I have to, I will."
Tupac's Family Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About the Trial
As Davis prepares to face a jury, Shakur's family is also bracing for the long-awaited proceedings.
During a CNN interview, Shakur's stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, opened up about revisiting the events surrounding the rapper's death nearly 30 years later.
"It has been, uh, rough as it would be for anyone revisiting a situation like this," Mopreme said.
"We just being cautiously optimistic," he added. "Let the, the, you know, the process take its course."