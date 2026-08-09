'I Wasn't in Las Vegas': Tupac Murder Suspect Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Makes Stunning Claim From Behind Bars on Eve of Trial

Just days before his long-awaited trial begins, Davis insisted he wasn't even in Las Vegas when Shakur was fatally shot.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis is doubling down on his claim that he had nothing to do with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur as he prepares to face a jury nearly three decades after the rapper's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis maintained his innocence ahead of his murder trial over Tupac Shakur's death.

The claim comes as Davis prepares for jury selection, which is scheduled to begin Monday, August 10. The trial is expected to last as long as six weeks.

"They can't prove it also," Davis told FOX5 on August 7, while repeatedly maintaining that he "wasn't in Las Vegas" on the night of the shooting.

But Davis now insists prosecutors cannot prove he was present.

Shakur had attended the Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand earlier that night and died six days later.

The former gang member is accused of orchestrating the shooting that left Shakur dead after the rapper was ambushed on the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996.

Davis, the only person ever arrested in connection with Shakur's killing, has maintained his innocence while sitting behind bars since his 2023 arrest .

Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis disputed a photo that allegedly placed him at the Mike Tyson fight the night Tupac Shakur was shot.

Davis also pushed back against a book prosecutors could use as evidence against him at trial.

Compton Street Legend bears Davis' name, but he claimed he never actually wrote the book and said a ghostwriter was responsible for its contents.

"I did not write that book," Davis said. "A ghostwriter wrote that."

Davis acknowledged that he was paid to promote the book, explaining that he was trying to make money for his family.

But he disputed one particularly significant detail: a photo in the book that identifies him and his sister as being at the Mike Tyson fight the night Shakur was shot.

Davis insisted the picture was actually taken at a New Year's Eve celebration at the Sheraton hotel.

"That was a New Year's Eve party," Davis said. "September the 7th — it's got to be 115 degrees. Why would I wear a suit with an overcoat and a hat?"

According to Davis, the photo was taken on January 1, 1998.

He became visibly frustrated when the book was brought up during the interview, eventually warning that he would end the conversation if he was questioned about it further.

"We not here to talk about that book. I'm here to tell you about my family's life is in danger. I'm here to tell you there's a bunch of lies going on," Davis said.