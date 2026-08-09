EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Stepping Back From Showbiz 'Due to Overwork'

The decision comes after the Grammy-winning hitmaker withdrew from the planned West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, where she had been due to appear alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey at London's Barbican Centre.

It also follows renewed online discussion about Grande's ultra-skinny appearance after the release of her Petal music video.

The performer has remained one of entertainment's biggest stars following the success of Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, in which she starred opposite Cynthia Erivo while also balancing a music career built on albums including Thank U, Next, Sweetener and Eternal Sunshine.

A spokesperson for Grande has said: "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour."

The representative added: "She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."