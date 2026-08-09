EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Stepping Back From Showbiz 'Due to Overwork'
Aug. 9 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Ariana Grande is getting set to step back from public life after completing her Eternal Sunshine tour, with sources exclusively telling RadarOnline.com it is her years of non-stop work and relentless public attention that have left the singer determined to put her well-being before new projects by pulling away from the limelight.
Grande, 33, is expected to significantly reduce her public-facing commitments once the tour ends, following confirmation from her representatives that she plans to take a break.
'She Looks Forward to Finishing The Tour and Ending it on a High Note'
The decision comes after the Grammy-winning hitmaker withdrew from the planned West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, where she had been due to appear alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey at London's Barbican Centre.
It also follows renewed online discussion about Grande's ultra-skinny appearance after the release of her Petal music video.
The performer has remained one of entertainment's biggest stars following the success of Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, in which she starred opposite Cynthia Erivo while also balancing a music career built on albums including Thank U, Next, Sweetener and Eternal Sunshine.
A spokesperson for Grande has said: "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour."
The representative added: "She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."
Health Comes First for Ariana Grande
Sources close to the situation claimed the decision had been developing for some time rather than being triggered by one event.
"Ariana has reached the point where protecting her health has become the priority," the insider claimed. "She has given everything to her work for years, and those around her believe taking space now is the healthiest decision she could make."
A second source said: "She remains passionate about performing and has loved reconnecting with audiences, but constant public attention can become exhausting. This break is about creating balance instead of continuing at full speed.
"Turning down a project she genuinely wanted was incredibly difficult, but she felt it was more important to listen to herself than commit to another demanding production. Everyone close to her understands why she made that choice."
Producers of Sunday in the Park with George Support Exit
Producers of Sunday in the Park with George also confirmed Grande's departure in a statement shared on the production's official X account.
They said: "Following this evening's announcement from Ariana Grande's team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George."
The statement continued: "We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support. We wish her nothing but the best."
Ariana Grande Opens Up
Grande has previously spoken openly about the impact of comments surrounding her appearance, describing body-shaming as "really dangerous" during an emotional interview in 2024 and admitting it had been "hard to protect (her)self from that noise."
Grande rose to fame on Nickelodeon's Victorious before becoming one of pop music's biggest stars.
She has won two Grammy Awards and released chart-topping albums. She also earned an Oscar nomination for playing Glinda in Wicked.