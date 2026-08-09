EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Begging Daughters for Help After Royal Home Exit'

Her departure followed the fallout from Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, and his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office before release, leaving Ferguson in a separate and more uncertain position.

A source close to the family claimed: "Sarah is doing her best to keep her footing, but the reality is that she has been pushed into a deeply unsettled place and is having to rely on the people she trusts most. At the moment, that means her daughters, because they are the only ones who can really be counted on to understand what she is going through."

The insider added: "It is an emotionally bruising situation, but it is also very practical – Sarah needs somewhere stable to live, some reassurance about money, and a plan for what comes next. Without that, the uncertainty just hangs over everything, and that is what is frightening her most."