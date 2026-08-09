EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Begging Daughters for Help After Royal Home Exit'
Aug. 9 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is scrambling for a place to settle after her exit from Royal Lodge, with sources claiming the 66-year-old has pressed her princess daughters Beatrice and Eugenie for help as money and housing pressures mount, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Duchess of York, who separated from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, in 1992 and divorced him in 1996, left the 30-room Windsor estate of Royal Lodge after two decades living there and has yet to settle into a permanent home.
Sarah Ferguson Faces Uncertain Future
Her departure followed the fallout from Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, and his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office before release, leaving Ferguson in a separate and more uncertain position.
A source close to the family claimed: "Sarah is doing her best to keep her footing, but the reality is that she has been pushed into a deeply unsettled place and is having to rely on the people she trusts most. At the moment, that means her daughters, because they are the only ones who can really be counted on to understand what she is going through."
The insider added: "It is an emotionally bruising situation, but it is also very practical – Sarah needs somewhere stable to live, some reassurance about money, and a plan for what comes next. Without that, the uncertainty just hangs over everything, and that is what is frightening her most."
'Beatrice and Eugenie Are Devoted to Their Mother'
Reports have placed Ferguson temporarily in the United Arab Emirates, in Austria with friends, or house hunting in London.
The mother of two was also said to have had an emotional reunion with Beatrice and Eugenie in Austria, where the daughters reportedly checked on her during a low-key visit.
A royal source claimed: "Beatrice and Eugenie are devoted to their mother, and they clearly want to help where they can, but their own lives are already full, and they cannot simply step in and solve everything. They both have careers, families and obligations that make this far more complicated than a quick fix."
"The real problem is that Sarah is looking for something solid and permanent, while everyone around her is still dealing in possibilities," the insider added. "What she needs most is a dependable home, but finding one that fits her circumstances has become an increasingly difficult task."
Sarah Ferguson's Money Woes?
Ferguson's finances have long been a source of concern.
In the years after her divorce from the then-Prince Andrew, she built a career from books, endorsements and television appearances, while also living with the burden of past debts and a modest royal settlement.
Sources have previously said she has struggled to maintain financial independence, and the latest reports suggest her credit cards are close to their limit.
A courtier added: "Charles has already gone a long way toward reducing the uncertainty around the family, but this remains one of the more difficult private problems tied to the very public history of the Yorks. He can shape the atmosphere and make his expectations clear, but he cannot personally untangle every housing issue that lands on the wider family's doorstep. Sarah is basically left in the very uncomfortable position of begging her daughters for help."
Charles, 77, has spent much of his reign trying to project discipline, reform and continuity after acceding to the throne in 2022 on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
His first years as king were shaped by a slimmed-down monarchy, the pressures of family scandal, and the demands of visible duty.
He has balanced constitutional caution with gestures of modernization, including the recent disclosure of his tax bill, and has continued to lean on the idea that the monarchy must appear useful as well as ceremonial.
"The King is keen for the family to present a sense of discipline and order, but there are obvious limits to what can be achieved once personal problems become public business," a source claimed.
"Sarah's predicament is another sign that the Windsor narrative is still unfolding in awkward, uncomfortable chapters."