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Home > News > Liam Payne

The Devastating Final Hours of Liam Payne Revealed — From Begging Call Girls to Help Him Make Crack to the Chilling New Theory About How He Died

split image of Liam Payne and hotel room
Source: mega; Argentina Police

Liam Payne's final hours reportedly involved cocaine, whisky, and increasingly erratic behavior inside his Buenos Aires hotel.

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Aug. 9 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Liam Payne's final hours were marked by drugs, alcohol, and increasingly erratic behavior as the former One Direction star spiraled inside a Buenos Aires hotel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

New details reveal his desperate attempts to obtain cocaine, explosive behavior inside his hotel room, and a chilling theory about what happened moments before his fatal fall.

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What Happened Before Liam Payne Died?

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image of Liam Payne allegedly begged a sex worker for '5 grams' of cocaine so he could 'make crack' on the morning of his death.
Source: Argentina Police

Liam Payne allegedly begged a sex worker for '5 grams' of cocaine so he could 'make crack' on the morning of his death.

Payne, 31, died on October 16, 2024, after plunging from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Argentina.

The Mail on Sunday uncovered thousands of documents, photographs, witness statements and official reports from the investigation into the singer's death, per The Daily Mail.

The files reportedly offer the most detailed account yet of Payne's final days, including his father's claims that his son became "another person" when struggling with drugs.

Payne had traveled to Argentina to renew his U.S. visa and watch former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan perform.

However, after his girlfriend Kate Cassidy returned to their home in Florida, Payne's behavior reportedly spiraled.

Hotel employees became concerned shortly after he checked in on October 14.

Staff allegedly warned one another to handle him carefully because of his increasingly aggressive behavior, while security was reportedly asked to accompany a waitress delivering five bottles of whisky to his room.

On the morning of his death, Payne allegedly contacted s-- worker Aldana Serrano and asked her to obtain cocaine.

"We need 5 grams so I can make crack," he reportedly wrote.

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image of Hotel staff reportedly warned each other to be careful around Liam Payne and asked security to accompany a waitress delivering five bottles of whisky.
Source: Argentina Police

Hotel staff reportedly warned each other to be careful around Liam Payne and asked security to accompany a waitress delivering five bottles of whisky.

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image of Liam Payne allegedly spent $550 on alcohol on the day he died despite a psychiatrist's warning about mixing heavy drinking with his prescription medications.
Source: Argentina Police

Liam Payne allegedly spent $550 on alcohol on the day he died despite a psychiatrist's warning about mixing heavy drinking with his prescription medications.

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Singer's Behavior Took A Dark Turn

image of Liam Payne reportedly offered his gold Rolex as payment during a dispute with two women before allegedly smashing the watch against a wall.
Source: Argentina Police

Liam Payne reportedly offered his gold Rolex as payment during a dispute with two women before allegedly smashing the watch against a wall.

Serrano and another woman eventually arrived at Payne's room, where investigators reportedly discovered drug paraphernalia, cocaine, and prescription medication.

The singer also allegedly racked up a $550 alcohol bill despite having received a warning from his psychiatrist about mixing heavy drinking with his medications.

The situation reportedly became volatile when the women demanded payment.

Payne allegedly offered to transfer the $5,000 he owed before offering his Rolex as an alternative. When the women refused, he reportedly smashed the watch against a wall.

CCTV footage allegedly showed Payne repeatedly moving between his room and the lobby before his friend Roger Nores arrived.

Nores later told investigators that Payne did not appear impaired when they spoke.

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image of CCTV footage reportedly showed Liam Payne pacing through the hotel before he smashed his computer, yelled at a guest, and was later carried to his room.
Source: Argentina Police

CCTV footage reportedly showed Liam Payne pacing through the hotel before he smashed his computer, yelled at a guest, and was later carried to his room.

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image of A photograph of Liam Payne swinging around a pole at 3:21 a.m. has reportedly become central to a theory that he attempted to climb down from his balcony.
Source: Argentina Police

A photograph of Liam Payne swinging around a pole at 3:21 a.m. has reportedly become central to a theory that he attempted to climb down from his balcony.

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Liam Payne Became Erratic Before Fatal Fall

image of Investigators reportedly found Liam Payne's palm prints on the glass surrounding his third-floor balcony, with marks suggesting his fingers slipped.
Source: Argentina Police

Investigators reportedly found Liam Payne's palm prints on the glass surrounding his third-floor balcony, with marks suggesting his fingers slipped.

After Nores left, Payne's behavior reportedly became increasingly alarming.

He allegedly smashed his computer, screamed at another hotel guest, and told the man that being in a boy band was why he was "so f***ed up."

He later appeared to convulse in the lobby before hotel employees carried him back to his room.

At approximately 5:07 p.m., staff reportedly heard a loud bang.

Payne was found in the courtyard below after falling from the third-floor balcony.

Toxicology results reportedly showed high levels of cocaine in his system, along with alcohol, prescription sedatives, and antidepressants.

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image of Toxicology reports reportedly showed high levels of cocaine in Liam Payne's blood and urine, along with alcohol, prescription sedatives, and antidepressants.
Source: Argentina Police

Toxicology reports reportedly showed high levels of cocaine in Liam Payne's blood and urine, along with alcohol, prescription sedatives, and antidepressants.

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Chilling New Theory About Liam Payne's Death

image of Liam Payne's father, Geoff Payne, said his son 'wanted to live.'
Source: Argentina Police

Liam Payne's father, Geoff Payne, said his son 'wanted to live.'

Investigators are reportedly considering whether Payne's fall may have been accidental rather than a suicide.

A photograph taken hours earlier showed Payne swinging around a pole outside the hotel while allegedly waiting for drugs.

Investigators reportedly believe the image demonstrates his upper-body strength and could support the theory that he attempted to climb down from his balcony.

Forensic analysis reportedly found Payne's palm prints on the glass surrounding the balcony, with marks suggesting his fingers slipped. He had also thrown a leather bag onto the balcony below.

A source close to the investigation claimed Payne may have attempted to swing down to the second-floor balcony before losing his grip.

"The trouble is he was so impaired by drugs and alcohol his fingers slipped on the glass, and he fell," the source said.

Payne's father, Geoff, previously rejected the idea that his son wanted to die.

"I have no doubt that Liam wanted to live," he told investigators.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org.

image of It has been almost 2 years since Liam Payne's death.
Source: Argentina Police

It has been almost 2 years since Liam Payne's death.

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