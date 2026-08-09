The Devastating Final Hours of Liam Payne Revealed — From Begging Call Girls to Help Him Make Crack to the Chilling New Theory About How He Died

Payne, 31, died on October 16, 2024, after plunging from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Argentina.

The Mail on Sunday uncovered thousands of documents, photographs, witness statements and official reports from the investigation into the singer's death, per The Daily Mail.

The files reportedly offer the most detailed account yet of Payne's final days, including his father's claims that his son became "another person" when struggling with drugs.

Payne had traveled to Argentina to renew his U.S. visa and watch former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan perform.

However, after his girlfriend Kate Cassidy returned to their home in Florida, Payne's behavior reportedly spiraled.

Hotel employees became concerned shortly after he checked in on October 14.

Staff allegedly warned one another to handle him carefully because of his increasingly aggressive behavior, while security was reportedly asked to accompany a waitress delivering five bottles of whisky to his room.

On the morning of his death, Payne allegedly contacted s-- worker Aldana Serrano and asked her to obtain cocaine.

"We need 5 grams so I can make crack," he reportedly wrote.