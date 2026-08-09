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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Criticized by Royal Fans for 'Opening Up About King Charles Reunion'

Photo of King Charles and Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is being called out for apparently speaking out about her meeting with King Charles.

Aug. 9 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle has been criticized by royal fans after Martha Stewart revealed she heard her discussing her recent reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla at a California dinner party, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

As we reported, the 45-year-old former Suits actress recently returned to the US after traveling to Britain with Prince Harry, 41, and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

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Meghan Markle Visit Sparks Debate

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Photo of Martha Stewart and Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart attended a California dinner party with Markle.

The family met Charles, 77, and Camilla, 79, for tea at Highgrove during the trip – the King's first meeting with his daughter-in-law and grandchildren since 2022.

Speaking to People, Stewart, 85, disclosed: "I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California.

"And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it."

Stewart's revelation prompted criticism from some royal followers, who argued Markle should have maintained the traditional privacy surrounding conversations and meetings with the monarch and not opened up about them.

Royal fans reacting to Stewart's disclosure questioned why details surrounding a sensitive family reunion were apparently being discussed socially so soon after the Sussexes returned to California.

Others argued that merely discussing the visit did not necessarily mean Markle had revealed anything confidential about Charles, Camilla or what was said during their meeting.

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Martha Stewart Weighs In

Photo of Martha Stewart
Source: MEGA

Stewart questioned Markle's transition into a lifestyle guru.

Stewart was also asked what she thought about Meghan entering the lifestyle and homemaking industry following the launch of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

She said: "If you're an actress, it's hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn't sort of follow. So go from there."

The remarks come during a busy period for Markle, who has expanded her lifestyle interests alongside the media ventures she shares with Harry.

Markle became internationally known playing Rachel Zane in Suits before marrying Harry in 2018.

Harry has continued his work with the Invictus Games, the sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans that he founded.

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Sussex Family Travels

Photo of Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibeth
Source: @mehgan/Instagram

Markle reecntly shared pictures from Princess Diana's childhood home.

During the family's European travels, Markle shared photographs appearing to show Harry and their children visiting the childhood home of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died aged 36 in 1997.

The family was also reported to have traveled through Portugal, where Harry and Markle have been linked with plans to purchase a second home near Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Markle subsequently celebrated her 45th birthday at the family's Montecito home, sharing footage of herself dancing in pajamas and a tiara as Harry could be heard saying: "Oh dear."

She also shared a clip of her trying to keep silver birthday hats on the heads of her family's two dogs.

And Markle thanked followers for the "birthday love" alongside photographs showing her jumping into a swimming pool.

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Royal Rift Continues

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Split photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, King Charles and Queen Camilla

Prince Harry and Markle visited King Charles at Highgrove.

Buckingham Palace had confirmed the Sussex family's meeting with Charles and Camilla at Highgrove.

The reunion followed years of intense public interest in Harry's relationship with his family and his continuing dispute over security arrangements when visiting Britain.

Markle and Harry's relationship with the Royal Family has been strained since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Their interviews, Netflix series and Harry's memoir Spare fueled tensions, particularly with Prince William.

Despite public family reunions, reports of disagreements and mistrust have continued to surround the Sussexes.

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