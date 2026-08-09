EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Criticized by Royal Fans for 'Opening Up About King Charles Reunion'

The family met Charles, 77, and Camilla, 79, for tea at Highgrove during the trip – the King's first meeting with his daughter-in-law and grandchildren since 2022.

Speaking to People, Stewart, 85, disclosed: "I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California.

"And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it."

Stewart's revelation prompted criticism from some royal followers, who argued Markle should have maintained the traditional privacy surrounding conversations and meetings with the monarch and not opened up about them.

Royal fans reacting to Stewart's disclosure questioned why details surrounding a sensitive family reunion were apparently being discussed socially so soon after the Sussexes returned to California.

Others argued that merely discussing the visit did not necessarily mean Markle had revealed anything confidential about Charles, Camilla or what was said during their meeting.