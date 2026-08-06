EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Targeted by Critics for Wearing 45th Birthday Tiara 'Like a Queen'

A source familiar with the reaction claimed the videos were intended to capture an informal family celebration but had inevitably divided opinion because of Markle's high public profile.

They told Radar: "The clips were shared to give followers a glimpse of a relaxed birthday at home, but anything Meghan posts attracts intense scrutiny. Some viewers thought the tiara was a fun birthday accessory, while others interpreted it differently because of her royal background – or rather, lack of it.

"There are a lot of people asking why she is sauntering around in a Queen-style tiara years after she quit her role as a working royal."

The footage also showed breakfast being prepared on a kitchen island, with bagels, tomatoes, herbs, cheese and meat visible, while flower-decorated plates sat nearby. In a second clip, the couple's dogs, beagle Mia and Labrador Pula, appeared wearing matching birthday hats as Harry again laughed in the background, repeating: "Oh dear."