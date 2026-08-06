EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Targeted by Critics for Wearing 45th Birthday Tiara 'Like a Queen'
Aug. 5 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle marked her 45th birthday with a playful kitchen dance wearing a glittering birthday tiara, but the light-hearted celebration quickly sparked fierce debate online, with critics mocking the Duchess of Sussex for dressing "like a queen" – while supporters insisted she was enjoying a private milestone with her family.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 45-year-old celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, August 4, by posting a series of photos and videos from her home in Montecito, California.
Meghan Markle's Birthday Sparks Backlash
Earlier in the day, ex-Suits actress shared two black-and-white photographs showing herself jumping into a swimming pool while holding birthday balloons, alongside the message: "Thank you for the birthday love!"
She later uploaded videos to her Instagram Stories showing herself dancing barefoot around her kitchen while preparing breakfast.
Wearing loose white pyjamas featuring the words "It's giving Mrs.," and a novelty birthday tiara over her hair, which was tied in a bun, Meghan laughed as her husband, Prince Harry, 41, could be heard behind the camera saying: "Oh dear."
Tiara Video Divides Royal Fans
A source familiar with the reaction claimed the videos were intended to capture an informal family celebration but had inevitably divided opinion because of Markle's high public profile.
They told Radar: "The clips were shared to give followers a glimpse of a relaxed birthday at home, but anything Meghan posts attracts intense scrutiny. Some viewers thought the tiara was a fun birthday accessory, while others interpreted it differently because of her royal background – or rather, lack of it.
"There are a lot of people asking why she is sauntering around in a Queen-style tiara years after she quit her role as a working royal."
The footage also showed breakfast being prepared on a kitchen island, with bagels, tomatoes, herbs, cheese and meat visible, while flower-decorated plates sat nearby. In a second clip, the couple's dogs, beagle Mia and Labrador Pula, appeared wearing matching birthday hats as Harry again laughed in the background, repeating: "Oh dear."
'She Should Be Embarrassed'
The posts prompted a wave of reaction across X, where some users criticized the duchess's birthday display.
One wrote: "Seriously? I thought this was fake. Some things are best left in the phone and not posted for the world to see. Meghan Markle must be the most insufferable person to live with."
Another user added: "She should be embarrassed, but she's not," as a third posted: "She is totally incapable of embarrassment."
Others described the videos as "flat-out" vomit-inducing, while others said Markle's birthday posts were "cringeworthy."
Not everyone, however, agreed with the criticism.
Supporters argued Markle was facing disproportionate abuse over a harmless birthday video and questioned why similar posts from other public figures did not generate the same level of hostility.
Life After Megxit
The birthday posts are the latest example of how Markle's social media activity continues to generate sharply divided reactions since she returned to sharing more of her personal life online.
The former actress, who stepped back from royal duties with Harry in 2020, has increasingly used her social platforms to share family moments, lifestyle content and updates on her projects, with each post often attracting both enthusiastic support and intense criticism.
Markle and Harry stepped back as senior working members of the British royal family in 2020, in a move widely dubbed "Megxit."
The couple relocated to California, citing media intrusion and a desire for greater independence, before launching commercial ventures and continuing selected charitable and public advocacy work.