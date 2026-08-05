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Home > Exclusives > Princess Eugenie
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EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Eugenie Didn't Snub Her Parents by Having Baby in Portugal

Photo of Princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Portugal has become a second home for Princess Eugenie.

Aug. 5 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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Princess Eugenie welcomed her third child in Portugal because the country has become her family's second home – rather than as a slight toward her parents or the royal family, with sources exclusively telling RadarOnline.com the decision reflected the practical realities of the life she now shares with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie, 36, and Brooksbank, 40, this week announced the arrival of their baby daughter, who was born at 6:20 pm on Monday, August 3 at a hospital in Lisbon.

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Royal Baby Born In Portugal

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Split photo of Princess Eugenie and her newborn
Source: @princesseugenie/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their third child in Lisbon.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the birth the following day, saying King Charles, 77, Queen Camilla, 79, and other members of the royal family had been informed and were delighted by the news.

The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and becomes 15th in the line of succession to the British throne, behind her mother and older brothers, August Philip Hawke, five, and Ernest George Ronnie, three.

A family source told Radar: "There is absolutely no hidden message behind the decision to have the baby in Portugal. Eugenie and Jack have built a genuine life there over the past few years, and by the time the pregnancy reached its final stages it simply made sense for them to remain where they were settled.

"It should not be interpreted as a snub to Andrew, Sarah or anyone else in the family. This was about what worked best for them as parents and ensuring everything was as calm and straightforward as possible."

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'This Is Why Portugal Is the Dream'

Photo of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank built a life in Portugal since 2022.

The birth marks a departure from Eugenie's previous pregnancies, with both of her sons delivered at the Portland Hospital in London.

Since 2022, however, the family has divided its time between Britain and Portugal after Brooksbank accepted a role with property developer Mike Meldman, a longtime business associate of George Clooney and Rande Gerber. Eugenie has continued her work as a director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth while spending extended periods in Portugal.

Another source claimed, "Over the last few years, Portugal has evolved from being somewhere Eugenie and Jack simply spent time into a place that genuinely feels like home. They've built a comfortable family life there, their children are settled, and they appreciate being able to go about their daily routines without the level of scrutiny they experience in Britain.

"The decision for the baby to be born in Lisbon was driven entirely by where they were living and what made the most practical sense at this stage of the pregnancy. There was no intention to send a message to the King, Andrew, Sarah or anyone else in the family. It was a personal family decision based on stability, convenience and giving themselves the calmest possible environment to welcome their daughter."

Eugenie previously spoke warmly about living in Portugal during an appearance on the Table Manners podcast in 2023.

The royal said: "This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares."

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Palace Shares Birth Announcement

Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla expressed delight at the baby news.

Buckingham Palace's announcement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6:20 pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces."

The statement added: "Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news."

Eugenie also shared the announcement on Instagram, writing: "Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie."

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Photo of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie focused on shielding their young families.

The new arrival comes during a turbulent period for Eugenie's family.

In October 2025, Charles removed the royal titles of the former Prince Andrew, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, also 66, amid renewed scrutiny over Andrew's association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations that he shared confidential information with Epstein while serving as the United Kingdom's trade envoy.

Following the arrest, a source told us Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice, 38, were focused on shielding their young families from the controversy surrounding their parents, even if it means "distancing themselves" from their scandal-mired father and mother.

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