EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Eugenie Didn't Snub Her Parents by Having Baby in Portugal

The birth marks a departure from Eugenie's previous pregnancies, with both of her sons delivered at the Portland Hospital in London.

Since 2022, however, the family has divided its time between Britain and Portugal after Brooksbank accepted a role with property developer Mike Meldman, a longtime business associate of George Clooney and Rande Gerber. Eugenie has continued her work as a director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth while spending extended periods in Portugal.

Another source claimed, "Over the last few years, Portugal has evolved from being somewhere Eugenie and Jack simply spent time into a place that genuinely feels like home. They've built a comfortable family life there, their children are settled, and they appreciate being able to go about their daily routines without the level of scrutiny they experience in Britain.

"The decision for the baby to be born in Lisbon was driven entirely by where they were living and what made the most practical sense at this stage of the pregnancy. There was no intention to send a message to the King, Andrew, Sarah or anyone else in the family. It was a personal family decision based on stability, convenience and giving themselves the calmest possible environment to welcome their daughter."

Eugenie previously spoke warmly about living in Portugal during an appearance on the Table Manners podcast in 2023.

The royal said: "This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares."