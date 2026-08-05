Trump V. Jeanine Pirro: Inside White House Fallout After Prez Torches U.S. Attorney Over Reflecting Pool Case
Aug. 5 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
President Trump and Jeanine Pirro reportedly had a tense showdown following the Reflecting Pool drama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After the U.S. attorney decided to the drop charges against U.S. Olympian David Hearn in the vandalism case, the president took out his anger on a reporter, but Pirro is said to have felt more of his wrath behind the scenes.
Trump Goes Off on Jeanine Pirro
On Monday, August 3, Trump accused Pirro's of a "choke" job while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.
"The judge was extremely unfriendly to Jeanine, and frankly, I think she choked because the judge was really vicious," Trump raged at the time. "Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after and went after her department, and I guess she choked. I don't know what the hell happened."
After the president was asked if Pirro may be out of a job soon by a reporter after she apparently fumbled the case, Trump huffed, "You're fake news. Don't ever talk again."
Trump then claimed Pirro "folded like an umbrella." Hearn, a canoeist who last competed in the Olympics 20 years ago, had been indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony destruction of property and faced 10 years in prison.
Trump V. Jeanine Pirro: Behind Closed Doors
Despite accusing Hearn of "ripping a piece of recently installed sealant on the bottom of the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial," he would eventually change her stance and blame the damage on "over spraying and delamination."
According to the NY Times, before going off in the Oval Office, "Trump raged against Ms. Pirro in private on Monday. Then he raged a little to reporters. Rumors she would be fired burbled through West Wing."
"Then he raged a little bit more before hosting a high-drama, face-to-face meeting with Ms. Pirro at the White House," the publication reported.
Trump, however, was not alone with Pirro, as he was reportedly joined by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and White House counsel David Warrington.
Does Jeanine Pirro Still Have a Job?
Pirro and Burgum reportedly got into it, as the former Fox News personality "raised her voice at times" and accused Burgum of misleading the president after he had pushed the theory that vandals were behind the pool's damage, after claiming he had dropped the ball when it came to overseeing the renovations.
According to the report, Burgum attempted to defend himself against the accusation. Following the confrontation, Trump is said to have been "less angry" about the situation.
However, Trump declared he hadn't "made a determination" when later asked by reporters if Pirro would be receiving a pink slip. According to CNN, the 80-year-old was left "furious" over the Reflecting Pool case letdown and was considering booting Pirro.
The source claimed it's "highly likely she's removed from her job," and another insider added Trump was "blindsided" by Pirro dropping the charges.
'I Don't Know What Pirro Was Thinking'
"The president did not know beforehand that she was going to do that," the insider told the network, and claimed the conversation between Trump and Pirro "wasn't pretty" after the charges were dropped.
The president had also made his displeasure clear on Truth Social, as he said, "I don’t know what (Pirro) was thinking? To me, it was a pure case of VANDALISM, that included the grass, which had a big 86 47 emblazoned in giant letters on it, and other elements of the surrounding area."
Burgam had also explained himself at the time, noting on X that his staff “provided the U.S. attorney’s office expert and eyewitness testimony to the damage done by vandals and provided every piece of evidence they asked for in the requested timeline detailing each area of damage at the pool."
Despite the heated fallout, Pirro's remains employed for now.