On Monday, August 3, Trump accused Pirro's of a "choke" job while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.

"The judge was extremely unfriendly to Jeanine, and frankly, I think she choked because the judge was really vicious," Trump raged at the time. "Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after and went after her department, and I guess she choked. I don't know what the hell happened."

After the president was asked if Pirro may be out of a job soon by a reporter after she apparently fumbled the case, Trump huffed, "You're fake news. Don't ever talk again."

Trump then claimed Pirro "folded like an umbrella." Hearn, a canoeist who last competed in the Olympics 20 years ago, had been indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony destruction of property and faced 10 years in prison.