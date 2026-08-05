Tom Brady Spotted Yachting With Mystery Woman in South of France Just Days After Celebrating 49th Birthday

In one snapshot, Brady's mystery companion pushed her sunglasses onto her head, revealing her face.

Sporting a slight sunburn, she didn't appear to be a recognizable celebrity, supermodel, or one of the Instagram influencers the former New England Patriots star has been linked to in 2026.

The hunky retired athlete rang in the New Year with Alix Earle in St. Barts, as the 25-year-old social media star was caught on video shooting her shot with Brady by rubbing her hand up and down his back as the pair leaned in and spoke closely near the dance floor.

In February, Earle and Brady were spotted catching up at a Super Bowl party in San Francisco.