Tom Brady Spotted Yachting With Mystery Woman in South of France Just Days After Celebrating 49th Birthday
Aug. 5 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Tom Brady is vacationing in the South of France and raising eyebrows by spending time with a mystery woman after celebrating his 49th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 49-year-old Fox Sports NFL commentator was photographed with a blonde beauty wearing a sun hat and sunglasses, which obscured her face in many of the snapshots.
Tom Brady's French Riviera Getaway
The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is on a yachting vacation ahead of the 2026/2027 NFL season, where he was joined by son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 46.
Showing support for the team he owns a minority stake in, Brady was seen walking across a dock with a Las Vegas Raiders water bottle that didn't leave his side once aboard the boat, as the ex-athlete looked to stay hydrated in a healthy way.
Tom Brady Mixes Family With His Mystery Woman
Brady's mystery gal pal sat close to him as he and his friends sat aboard the yacht, with Vivian on the woman's right side.
The blonde beauty bore a slight resemblance to FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews, with the same beachy hair, high cheekbones, and bright smile. She was seen wearing a colorful patterned dress with spaghetti straps for the warm and sunny Mediterranean weather.
Not a Famous Face
In one snapshot, Brady's mystery companion pushed her sunglasses onto her head, revealing her face.
Sporting a slight sunburn, she didn't appear to be a recognizable celebrity, supermodel, or one of the Instagram influencers the former New England Patriots star has been linked to in 2026.
The hunky retired athlete rang in the New Year with Alix Earle in St. Barts, as the 25-year-old social media star was caught on video shooting her shot with Brady by rubbing her hand up and down his back as the pair leaned in and spoke closely near the dance floor.
In February, Earle and Brady were spotted catching up at a Super Bowl party in San Francisco.
By Tom Brady's Side
Brady seemingly dismissed any speculation that he and Earle were actually dating.
"I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids," he told People on January 13 about his busy life.
The future Hall of Famer added at the time, "I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I'm doing, so I'm working on some really cool projects, and I'm involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things."
Tom Brady Not Due Back to Work for Fox Until September
Brady hasn't dated anyone seriously since his October 2022 divorce from Bündchen, 46.
The former couple tied the knot in February 2009 and were married for 13 years before finally calling it quits after Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2022, only to change his mind a month later and announce he was coming back for a 23rd season in the league.
He became an analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement, signing a 10-year, $375million deal.
Brady will be calling his first game of the 2026/2027 season on September 13, when the Philadelphia Eagles host their NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders.
Tom Brady Stayed Single While Gisele Bündchen Remarried
While Brady hasn't seemed interested in settling down with anyone, let alone exclusively dating, Bündchen continued to spend time with her Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in Miami in the aftermath of the divorce.
The duo's relationship blossomed into romance, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in February 2025. Bündchen and Valente tied the knot in a private ceremony at their Surfside, Florida, home on December 3.