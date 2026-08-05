EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Officially Forfeits Massive Cache of Phones, Laptops and Hard Drives Seized in Federal Raids

The inventory offers one of the clearest looks yet at the sheer volume of evidence collected during the federal investigation. According to the filing, investigators seized more than 90 pieces of property, including approximately 28 iPhones, 17 iPads, 10 MacBooks, 14 hard drives and SSDs, numerous flash drives, desktop computers and surveillance equipment.

According to the filing, the property was recovered from several locations tied to Combs, including his Los Angeles estate, his Star Island mansion in Miami Beach, the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York following his arrest, and Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, where investigators recovered additional electronic devices.

Among the more unusual items listed were Sony DVCAM video cassette tapes labeled "Ibiza Tapes," as well as $9,000 in cash seized from the Park Hyatt Hotel. The filing, however, does not describe what the tapes contain.