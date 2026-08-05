EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Officially Forfeits Massive Cache of Phones, Laptops and Hard Drives Seized in Federal Raids
Aug. 5 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has officially lost a massive cache of phones, laptops, hard drives, and other electronic devices seized during the federal raids on his homes after a judge signed off on a final order forfeiting the property to the U.S. government, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the government has now secured permanent ownership of the property after no third party came forward to contest the forfeiture, clearing the way for authorities to dispose of the items in accordance with federal law.
Investigators Seize Property, Tapes and Cash
The inventory offers one of the clearest looks yet at the sheer volume of evidence collected during the federal investigation. According to the filing, investigators seized more than 90 pieces of property, including approximately 28 iPhones, 17 iPads, 10 MacBooks, 14 hard drives and SSDs, numerous flash drives, desktop computers and surveillance equipment.
According to the filing, the property was recovered from several locations tied to Combs, including his Los Angeles estate, his Star Island mansion in Miami Beach, the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York following his arrest, and Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, where investigators recovered additional electronic devices.
Among the more unusual items listed were Sony DVCAM video cassette tapes labeled "Ibiza Tapes," as well as $9,000 in cash seized from the Park Hyatt Hotel. The filing, however, does not describe what the tapes contain.
Cassie Ventura's Video Fears
The inventory also comes after jurors heard testimony during Combs' criminal trial that he frequently recorded some of the alleged "freak offs." The rapper's ex, Cassie Ventura, testified she feared recordings from those encounters could eventually be released. The forfeiture filing, however, does not identify any specific recordings or connect the "Ibiza Tapes" to that testimony.
The latest development marks another chapter in the sprawling federal investigation that thrust Combs into the national spotlight when Homeland Security agents executed coordinated searches of his California and Florida properties in March 2024.
As Radar previously reported, the dramatic raids generated widespread attention after images emerged showing agents searching the disgraced music mogul's homes while investigators removed boxes and other evidence from the properties.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Property Is Now Vested In The United States
Radar also previously reported testimony from a Homeland Security special agent who insisted the searches were "not random," telling jurors investigators acted on detailed information provided during the course of the federal investigation.
According to the filing, notice of the proposed forfeiture was published as required by law, and no petitions challenging the government’s claim to the property were filed before the deadline expired.
As a result, the court ruled that title to the property is now vested in the United States, allowing federal authorities to retain and dispose of the items.
The filing does not describe the contents of any of the electronic devices or tapes, only the property itself that has now been permanently forfeited to the federal government
Combs is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, with a new release date of February 20, 2028.
The latest forfeiture order does not affect Combs' custody status. Instead, it finalizes the federal government's ownership of the property seized during the investigation.