'He Stayed in the Fight': Max Miller Compares Himself to Trump as Rep. Refuses to Drop Out of Race Despite Abuse Allegations

"When we go back to 2015 and 2016, and people in the media looked at President Donald J Trump, and everyone came out with allegations," Miller noted in an interview with NewsMax. "Dozens of women, dozens of crazy allegations, dozens of nasty criminal misconduct. And you know what he did? He stayed in the fight."

During the 2016 election cycle, several women who had crossed paths with Trump accused the former reality star of making unwanted sexual advances as well as comments about their bodies. The Access Hollywood tape, where Trump bragged to Billy Bush about how much he could get away with women, was also released.

Since then, the now 80-year-old has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, including E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded nearly $90million from two separate lawsuits after a federal jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing the journalist and defaming her.

In her 2019 memoir, Carroll had accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store 23 years earlier. The controversial politician would deny the claim and brand Carroll a liar.