'He Stayed in the Fight': Max Miller Compares Himself to Trump as Rep. Refuses to Drop Out of Race Despite Abuse Allegations
Aug. 5 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Max Miller has no plans to end his reelection bid despite being accused of abuse, as the Ohio Rep. is now comparing himself to President Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 37-year-old has been accused of abusing his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, and their daughter, but on Wednesday, August 5, he mentioned the president's name in an effort to explain why he won't go away anytime soon.
Max Miller on Trump: 'He Stayed in the Fight'
"When we go back to 2015 and 2016, and people in the media looked at President Donald J Trump, and everyone came out with allegations," Miller noted in an interview with NewsMax. "Dozens of women, dozens of crazy allegations, dozens of nasty criminal misconduct. And you know what he did? He stayed in the fight."
During the 2016 election cycle, several women who had crossed paths with Trump accused the former reality star of making unwanted sexual advances as well as comments about their bodies. The Access Hollywood tape, where Trump bragged to Billy Bush about how much he could get away with women, was also released.
Since then, the now 80-year-old has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, including E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded nearly $90million from two separate lawsuits after a federal jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing the journalist and defaming her.
In her 2019 memoir, Carroll had accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store 23 years earlier. The controversial politician would deny the claim and brand Carroll a liar.
Critics Go Off on Max Miller's Comparison: 'That's His Role Model?'
As for Max's comparison to Trump, critics were quick to call him out, as one person on X raged, "The fact that politicians are comparing themselves to Trump as if it's a good thing shows how far we have fallen as a country."
Another added, "Conveniently forgetting Trump's numerous affairs and lawsuits while dwelling on 'crazy allegations," and a user noted, "I have never been so disgusted by someone in my life. Looks to Trump on how to live his life."
A commentator quipped, "That's his role model? Explains a lot."
Moreno has accused her ex-husband of abusing her by throwing scalding hot water on her, spraying her with a sink hose, and holding a gun to her head. She also claimed he fractured their daughter’s collarbone.
Max Miller's Scandal Explained
The embattled politician has denied assaulting her, but admitted spraying her with the hose during an argument in 2024; however, he claimed the water was not scalding. Miller labeled the incident "horseplay."
As far as the allegations about his daughter, Miller claimed the bruising resembled marks from a car-seat strap, per court documents.
This is not the first time Miller has faced abuse allegations. Stephanie Grisham, the former White House communications director during Trump's first term, accused the Rep. of abuse in her book.
After the book was released, Miller filed a defamation suit against Grisham, but the case was dropped. Earlier this week, Grisham filed a restraining order against Miller amid his new allegations.
Trump Responds to Max Miller's Drama
On Tuesday, August 4, Trump appeared to back Miller, telling reporters, "I hope he's able to work it out. I feel bad for him." Days earlier, Trump, who endorsed Miller in May, claimed he was unaware of the allegations.
"I just learned about it. I'm going to look at it,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, August 2. "I mean, so far it's accusations. I'll be looking at it."