Melania Trump Remains Silent on Max Miller's Abuse Allegations — Despite First Lady Being Linked to Republican's Previous Scandal
Aug. 5 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Melania Trump is being urged to speak out after the First Lady was tied to an abuse scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Michael Popok, a legal expert, noted how Rep. Max Miller, who has been accused of abusing his ex-wife and their daughter, is no stranger to shock allegations, with a previous one being tied to Melania.
'Where Is Melania Trump These Days?'
In an episode of the Legal AF podcast, Popok recalled the time Stephanie Grisham, the former White House communications director during President Trump's first term, is believed to have written about Miller in her book.
"She didn't name him by name, but it was obvious who she was talking about," Popok claimed in the podcast. "And later he self-identified; he outed himself and said, 'Yeah, I'm the boyfriend in the chapter that she wrote about where she said she was physically abused when they lived together.'"
In the book, Grisham described how a previous boyfriend, who was not named at the time, allegedly did "terrible physically abusive things to her when Stephanie was leaving the relationship on the day that she was leaving it," Popok noted.
He explained, "Now, that ended up also confirmed in a Washington Post op-ed piece. This is back in 2023 and 2024. Now, when apparently Stephanie Grisham was friendly with Melania Trump, remember her? Used to be our first lady, barely seen these days. And Melania Trump, according to Grisham in her book, said, you need to go to the police. Where is Melania Trump these days?"
Max Miller's Shock Scandal
"Besides pointing an angry finger about her connections to the Epstein scandal and saying she doesn't have any and requiring that victims take the oath and testify to Congress before justice is done for Epstein victims, she is strangely silent once again about Max Miller," Popok added, referring to Melania's April press conference shutting down any link to the s-x offender.
The expert added, "If Grisham is telling the truth, and who are you going to believe, Melania Trump or Grisham at this point? And Melania encouraged her to go to the police, then where is she now? It's a deafening silence. It's a roar." Popok noted how Grisham declined to seek out authorities to keep the allegations out of the spotlight.
"She, according to Grisham's own autobiography, told Melania Trump, the reason she wasn't going to the police was all political, that she didn't think that the Trump administration needed an abuse scandal while they were campaigning for election," Popok raged.
Following the publication of the book, Miller filed a defamation suit against Grisham, but the case was dropped. Earlier this week, Grisham filed a restraining order against Miller (R-Ohio) on Monday, amid new allegations that Miller abused his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, and their daughter.
Melania Trump's Stays Out of the Spotlight
Moreno has accused Miller of throwing scalding hot water at her and holding a gun to her head. She also claimed he broke their daughter’s collarbone.
The politician, who is seeking reelection, has denied the allegations and has refused to drop out of the race.
Meanwhile, Melania has stayed out of the spotlight the majority of the year, as the 56-year-old is believed to have made about 16 public appearances in 2026 so far. Despite this, she has still raked in millions for her limited appearances.
"What is she doing the rest of the time?" Journalist Joanna Coles asked during her appearance on the Inside Trump's Head podcast, as Melania has already missed key events, including the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
White House 'Afraid' of Melania Trump, Author Claims
Coles added, "I do have questions about her because it's very odd that she's missing, and she is particularly elegant. So I always like to know what she's wearing when she shows up. What is she doing? What she do with all her time?"
According to anti-Trump author Michael Wolff, Melania's sporadic appearances may be causing an issue in the White House.
He claimed on the podcast, "They don't know what she's going to do, and they are afraid of it."