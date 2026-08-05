Melania Trump Remains Silent on Max Miller's Abuse Allegations — Despite First Lady Being Linked to Republican's Previous Scandal

In an episode of the Legal AF podcast, Popok recalled the time Stephanie Grisham, the former White House communications director during President Trump's first term, is believed to have written about Miller in her book.

"She didn't name him by name, but it was obvious who she was talking about," Popok claimed in the podcast. "And later he self-identified; he outed himself and said, 'Yeah, I'm the boyfriend in the chapter that she wrote about where she said she was physically abused when they lived together.'"

In the book, Grisham described how a previous boyfriend, who was not named at the time, allegedly did "terrible physically abusive things to her when Stephanie was leaving the relationship on the day that she was leaving it," Popok noted.

He explained, "Now, that ended up also confirmed in a Washington Post op-ed piece. This is back in 2023 and 2024. Now, when apparently Stephanie Grisham was friendly with Melania Trump, remember her? Used to be our first lady, barely seen these days. And Melania Trump, according to Grisham in her book, said, you need to go to the police. Where is Melania Trump these days?"