Wisconsin Brewery Plans Half-Price Beer Celebration When Mitch McConnell's Death Is Announced

The Wisconsin brewery declared "there’s an impending celebration to be had," speculating, like many conspiracy theorists, that either McConnell was already dead or he was being kept alive with a ventilator.

McConnell, 84, was taken to the hospital on June 14 after being found unconscious in his Washington, D.C. home. Information out of the hospital was minimal, leading many to wonder if he'd already passed away. However, his team later released a statement from McConnell confirming he was well.

Not everyone was buying it, though.

"When they announce that McConnell’s Faustian dance has finally ended, we’re gonna start serving our beer at 'half price,' because we promised #halfpricebeerday on the day they unplug the ventilator."

Minocqua Brewing Company explained they decided to give out beer at half price "because McConnell caused about half of all America’s current problems, and #freebeerday has already been reserved for someone much more special."