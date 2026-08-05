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Home > Politics > Mitch McConnell

Wisconsin Brewery Plans Half-Price Beer Celebration When Mitch McConnell's Death Is Announced

A photo of Mitch MConnell alongside a picture of a t-shirt
Source: MEGA; Instagram/@mbcbrews

The Minocqua Brewing Company offered half-price beers upon the announcement of Mitch McConnell's death.

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Aug. 5 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Senator Mitch McConnell's health woes were mocked by a Wisconsin brewery that was offering half-price beer if he died.

The Minocqua Brewing Company reacted to the ongoing confusion about McConnell's health status with humor. Kirk Bangstad, the owner of the brewery, announced they'll slash their beer price by 50 percent once a death announcement for the senator goes public, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Brewing Company Offers Half-Price Beer If Mitch McConnell Dies

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A photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

The Wisconsin brewery speculated he's already dead.

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The Wisconsin brewery declared "there’s an impending celebration to be had," speculating, like many conspiracy theorists, that either McConnell was already dead or he was being kept alive with a ventilator.

McConnell, 84, was taken to the hospital on June 14 after being found unconscious in his Washington, D.C. home. Information out of the hospital was minimal, leading many to wonder if he'd already passed away. However, his team later released a statement from McConnell confirming he was well.

Not everyone was buying it, though.

"When they announce that McConnell’s Faustian dance has finally ended, we’re gonna start serving our beer at 'half price,' because we promised #halfpricebeerday on the day they unplug the ventilator."

Minocqua Brewing Company explained they decided to give out beer at half price "because McConnell caused about half of all America’s current problems, and #freebeerday has already been reserved for someone much more special."

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Owner Adds One Rules

A photo of the owners of Minocqua Brewing Company
Source: Instagram/@mbcbrews

Kirk Bangstad must be at one of the locations for it to count.

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They threw in one caveat.

"The party doesn’t start until owner Kirk can make it to one of his taprooms," they wrote. However, that'll only take "a few hours," they predicted.

Minocqua Brewing Company already began the celebrations in some ways, though. They began selling "#halfpricebeerday t-shirts" weeks ago and encouraged attendees to wear one to the event.

"We’d suggest you buy one of these t-shirts today, but it’s pretty clear that you wouldn’t get it in time for the party," the post added, throwing a dig suggesting the announcement will be very soon.

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Brewery Slams Governor Andy Beshear

A photo of Andy Beshear
Source: MEGA

Governor Andy Beshear did not call a special election.

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The brewery also used the opportunity to express their anger with Governor Andy Beshear. As McConnell's absence hits the six-week mark, the brewery demanded the governor call a special election to allow for a new senator to represent Kentucky.

By not calling for the election by August 3, McConnell's post will go unfilled until January unless he returns to office.

"Thanks for letting them get away with it, Governor Beshear," they wrote. "As always, it appears your high-priced consultants, paid for by the special interests that tell you what to do, decided that throwing the rank and file a bone and holding McConnell’s folks accountable for lying to the American public wasn’t good strategy — so we’re once again left wondering what happened to the rule of law."

Minocqua Brewing Company expects "we’re supposed to get the news today that 'Rigor Tortoise' kicked the bucket about two months ago."

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Brewery Offers Free Beer When Trump Dies

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A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The same brewery received criticism after planning to celebrate Trump's death one day.

The brewery isn't new to stunts like this. They previously faced scrutiny for promising to give free beer on the day President Donald Trump, 80, dies.

In fact, in their post about McConnell, they doubled down on the promise, reminding their patrons they can still buy merch for that event as well.

The post read, "Your best bet is to invest heavily in our #freebeerday collection, because – ladies and gentlemen – that global party is gonna be way more epic than the one we’re probably gonna have this week."

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