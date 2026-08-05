EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Reflecting Pool Fight Escalates as Preservation Group Claims DOJ Filing Undercuts Vandalism Claims

In newly filed court documents exclusively obtained by Radar , The Cultural Landscape Foundation filed a reply Tuesday asking a federal judge to grant limited expedited discovery to preserve evidence at the Reflecting Pool before additional repairs are completed, arguing the DOJ's recent filing strengthens its request.

The legal battle over President Donald Trump 's controversial Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation has taken another turn after the plaintiffs behind the lawsuit argued the Department of Justice's recent reversal in the David Hearn case undercuts the government's previous claims that vandalism caused the damage, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

President Donald Trump's administration continues to face legal challenges over the controversial The Reflecting Pool renovation project.

According to the filing, plaintiffs pointed to the Justice Department's recent motion to dismiss charges against former Olympian David Hearn, in which prosecutors said new evidence showed the Reflecting Pool's damage was likely caused by a rushed and botched installation rather than intentional vandalism.

The plaintiffs argued the DOJ's filing directly contradicts earlier representations made by Interior Department officials about what caused the damage.

They also highlighted the government's acknowledgment that Interior officials provided "less than fulsome information" regarding the project, contending those developments make it even more important to preserve evidence before additional work changes the condition of the Reflecting Pool.

"The damage [to the Reflecting Pool] was the result of a botched installation and not vandalism as initially represented," the filing states while citing the DOJ's recent motion.

Plaintiffs argued they are not seeking broad discovery, but instead, a limited opportunity to document the current condition of the Reflecting Pool before evidence is permanently altered.