Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Love-Life Secrets Revealed: Inside Their 'Mad Affair' Cemented by Intimacy 

In The Sad & Tragic Ending of Lucille Ball: Volume 2, authors Darwin Porter and Danforth Prince claimed Ball and Arnaz swiftly fell in lust and eloped in 1940 after "a night of heavy s--."

Arnaz, who was 28 years old at the time, "woke her up at 6:30 and said, ‘We’re getting married,'" and off they went to tie the knot.

The next day, both of them arrived for a scheduled meeting with George Schaefer, the president of the RKO film production company at the time, but Arnaz had forgotten something important – to zip up his pants.

Ever the comedian, Ball playfully quipped, "George, Desi believes in advertising," according to the tell-all book.