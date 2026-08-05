Adult Star Annie Knight Says Fiancé's $150K Intensive Gambling Addiction Therapy Was 'Worth Every Dollar'
Aug. 5 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Adult star Annie Knight revealed she's spent $150,000 on fiancé Henry Brayshaw’s treatment for gambling addiction, but it has been worth every penny so far, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rehab took a serious amount of Knight's savings as well as what she had set aside for their upcoming wedding, as the adult content star and Brayshaw gave an update on how he is doing while still receiving help with his mental health.
Henry Brayshaw's Gambling Treatment 'Was Worth Every Single Dollar'
The Turned On: Dirty S-xy Money reality star openly wept about discovering Brayshaw's relapse and that he'd spent $30,000 on gambling over a "few months."
Since that episode aired in July, the son of Australian cricket broadcaster James Brayshaw has sought help, as Knight shared what a financial toll it's taken.
"I mean, yeah, $150,000 is a lot of money for anyone. Even for me – I'm grateful that I earn a lot of money – but that was definitely really digging into the savings, especially with our wedding coming up. But it was worth every single dollar," Knight shared while sitting next to her fiancé in a new Instagram Reel posted on August 4.
Henry Brayshaw Still In Treatment for Gambling Addiction
Knight explained that Henry is only three and a half months into treatment and nowhere near finishing it, but already his mental health is improving.
"It might be expensive, but it's $150,000 for someone to spend six to 12 months completely unpacking you and figuring you out. It's more about helping you understand why you are the way you are and why you react to things the way you do, going back and figuring it out one thing at a time. He is worth every single dollar. I'd do it again if I had to," she shared.
Henry Brayshaw Has Gone 120 Days Without Gambling
Knight went on to rave about how much Henry's personality has changed in the short time that he's stopped gambling, which had exacerbated his drinking issues.
"Henry is so calm and level-headed. He has so much more confidence and love for himself. He hasn’t gambled in 120 days, he’s lost about 20 kilograms, and he barely drinks anymore. Honestly, the difference is black and white," she gushed.
'He’s the same Henry he’s always been, but he’s lighter, happier and calmer. He’s just the best version of himself."
It's even inspired Knight to seek mental health treatment for herself, as she previously admitted to having "panic attacks" due to his gambling addiction and the "lying and the manipulation" that came with it.
The Wedding Is Still On
"I definitely want to get treatment from Henry’s psych myself as well," the self-described "promiscuous princess" dished to her Instagram followers.
"My biggest issue is stress. I work very hard and put a lot of pressure on myself, and it leads to excessive burnout. It’s great to be successful and achieve things, but being able to do that without the stress sounds like bliss to me," Knight shared, as some of her feats have included bedding 583 men in six hours in a 2025 stunt.
The Australian reality star confessed that just four months ago she didn't think she and Brayshaw would actually make it to the altar.
"I'll be honest, I wasn't 100 per cent sure it was the right decision. Now, I feel so proud and honored to marry him," Knight swooned.
She added, "There's this insane sense of relief that the huge financial risk I took – and the risk of not canceling the wedding – has paid off. I’m so excited to walk down the aisle. I’m going to be a blubbering mess."
Knight previously announced in May that the couple was getting married in "five months" and aiming for an October wedding.