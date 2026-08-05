Adult Star Annie Knight Says Fiancé's $150K Intensive Gambling Addiction Therapy Was 'Worth Every Dollar'

"I definitely want to get treatment from Henry’s psych myself as well," the self-described "promiscuous princess" dished to her Instagram followers.

"My biggest issue is stress. I work very hard and put a lot of pressure on myself, and it leads to excessive burnout. It’s great to be successful and achieve things, but being able to do that without the stress sounds like bliss to me," Knight shared, as some of her feats have included bedding 583 men in six hours in a 2025 stunt.

The Australian reality star confessed that just four months ago she didn't think she and Brayshaw would actually make it to the altar.

"I'll be honest, I wasn't 100 per cent sure it was the right decision. Now, I feel so proud and honored to marry him," Knight swooned.

She added, "There's this insane sense of relief that the huge financial risk I took – and the risk of not canceling the wedding – has paid off. I’m so excited to walk down the aisle. I’m going to be a blubbering mess."

Knight previously announced in May that the couple was getting married in "five months" and aiming for an October wedding.