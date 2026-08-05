Stephen Colbert's Daughter Abruptly Quits '60 Minutes' Amid Bari Weiss' Chaotic CBS Shake-Up
Aug. 5 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Just months after Stephen Colbert's late-night talk show came to an end, his daughter has also reportedly left CBS, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Madeleine Carlisle had previously been an associate producer on 60 Minutes amid the recent shake-ups at the network.
Stephen Colbert's Daughter Resigns From '60 Minutes'
According to Status, Carlisle handed in her letter of resignation, but the exact reasons behind her departure remain unclear.
Her father, Colbert, was axed from the network earlier this year. The final episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert aired on May 21, 2026. At the time, the host stressed the decision to end the show was not his own, but came from the top of the network.
'60 Minutes' Experiences Talent Drain
Carlisle worked on 60 Minutes, a television show which has seen a series of longstanding talent leave – whether by resignation or by termination.
Reporter Cecilia Vega was fired from the show just last month. As she departed, Vega suggested the network was engaging in "censorship."
"Reporting teams have held back on submitting pitches about important news topics out of fear of internal repercussions," she claimed.
Additionally, Sharyn Alfonsi's contract with the show wasn't renewed. The dismissal came after a Trump-critical feature she worked on was cut hours before it had been scheduled to air. While the network insisted it was an editorial choice, Alfonsi shared similar concerns of censorship.
“We are trading 50 years of ‘gold standard’ reputation for a single week of political quiet,” Alfonsi said in a note to her peers.
Scott Pelley was also fired on June 2, 2026, after a heated staff meeting. During the conversation, Pelley allegedly expressed his dissatisfaction with new CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss.
He spent nearly four decades with the network before he was let go.
Bari Weiss Spearheads Layoffs
In March 2026, CBS announced a series of layoffs. In a joint email, alongside executive television producer Tom Cibrowski, Bari said, "We understand that this is a difficult time for those who will be leaving CBS News. Because these aren't just names on a list. They are talented, committed colleagues who have been critical to our success. We'll treat them all with care and respect."
The staffing changes followed months of controversy from the network, lead predominately by the leadership changes higher up.
Weiss first joined CBS in October 2025 after Paramount acquired her media company, The Free Press, for approximately $150million. CEO David Ellison, who previously served as the CEO of Skydance Media, appointed her to the position.
Rumors Colbert's Cancellation Might Be Politically Motivated
Colbert's show was canceled after Weiss joined the network. After all, CBS was in a sensitive position once the network's parent company, Paramount, settled with President Donald Trump for $16million in July 2025.
The president sued the network in November 2024 over a 60 Minutes episode, claiming it caused "election interference."
Many have speculated that Colbert's removal was a preventative measure as the comedian was frequently critical of Trump.
After Colbert's final show, Trump expressed happiness the program would no longer run, calling him a "total jerk" with "no talent, no ratings, no life."