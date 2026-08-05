Stephen Colbert's Daughter Abruptly Quits '60 Minutes' Amid Bari Weiss' Chaotic CBS Shake-Up

Carlisle worked on 60 Minutes, a television show which has seen a series of longstanding talent leave – whether by resignation or by termination.

Reporter Cecilia Vega was fired from the show just last month. As she departed, Vega suggested the network was engaging in "censorship."

"Reporting teams have held back on submitting pitches about important news topics out of fear of internal repercussions," she claimed.

Additionally, Sharyn Alfonsi's contract with the show wasn't renewed. The dismissal came after a Trump-critical feature she worked on was cut hours before it had been scheduled to air. While the network insisted it was an editorial choice, Alfonsi shared similar concerns of censorship.

“We are trading 50 years of ‘gold standard’ reputation for a single week of political quiet,” Alfonsi said in a note to her peers.

Scott Pelley was also fired on June 2, 2026, after a heated staff meeting. During the conversation, Pelley allegedly expressed his dissatisfaction with new CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss.

He spent nearly four decades with the network before he was let go.