CBS Chaos Erupts: Fired '60 Minutes' Reporter Cecilia Vega Claims 'MAGA-Friendly' Network Bosses Tried to Influence Coverage
July 24 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Details about CBS' right-leaning spiral have been exposed by a former reporter at the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cecilia Vega, who was fired from 60 Minutes, went public with her thoughts on what she called "dangerous for democracy." After all, Bari Weiss, a conservative media titan, was appointed as Editor in Chief over CBS News, and a series of shakeups to the network followed. Vega admitted she fears for what comes next for the "legendary broadcast."
Cecilia Vega Gives Scathing Review of CBS
Vega blatantly called out what outsiders have questioned for months – political bias seeping into the network. She confessed, "Reporting teams have held back on submitting pitches about important news topics out of fear of internal repercussions."
Further, she called the editorial decisions behind the scenes "censorship."
Even now, Vega said, those whom she left behind are allegedly fighting for "editorial independence." She added, "I am far from the only 60 Minutes correspondent who has asked herself, 'What is my personal red line? How much can I push back before I pay the price?'"
'60 Minutes' Hit With Fresh Scandal
This isn't the first time 60 Minutes' editorial choices have caused concern.
A Trump-critical story was yanked just hours before air. While CBS originally claimed it was a simple editorial choice, reporter Sharyn Alfonsi insisted otherwise.
According to The New York Times, the journalist told her peers that CBS' decision was "not an editorial decision" but "a political one." In a note, Alfonsi described the segment change as "corporate censorship."
“We are trading 50 years of ‘gold standard’ reputation for a single week of political quiet,” Alfonsi added at the time.
Bari Weiss Blamed for Network's Downfall
CBS began to face scrutiny when the network's parent company, Paramount, settled with Trump for $16million in July 2025, after the president sued the network in November 2024 over a 60 Minutes episode, claiming it caused "election interference."
Not long after, Stephen Colbert's late-night show was axed. Notably, the comic was an outward critic of the president.
Weiss controversially then joined the network in October 2025 after Paramount acquired her media company, The Free Press, for approximately $150million. CEO David Ellison, who previously served as the CEO of Skydance Media, then appointed her to the leadership position.
In March 2026, the network announced a series of layoffs. In a joint email, alongside executive television producer Tom Cibrowski, Bari said, "We understand that this is a difficult time for those who will be leaving CBS News. Because these aren't just names on a list. They are talented, committed colleagues who have been critical to our success. We'll treat them all with care and respect."
Cecilia Vega Supported by Peers
Vega was supported by her peers, who recognized her dedication to the journalism field.
"Today I lost an amazing job," she said online. "But I still have my integrity."
In response, Alfonsi wrote, "Hold my hoops."
ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl commented, "Cecilia – You are pure class – one of the best ever to hold the title 60 Minutes Correspondent."
Independent journalist Terry Moran noted, "Cecilia, you’re one of the best reporters I’ve ever worked with. Your integrity always shines through. And that is the real reason Bari Weiss and CBS fired you. Can’t wait to see the next chapter."
Vega concluded by encouraging those still at CBS to "hold the line."