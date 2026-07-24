CBS Chaos Erupts: Fired '60 Minutes' Reporter Cecilia Vega Claims 'MAGA-Friendly' Network Bosses Tried to Influence Coverage

Details about CBS' right-leaning spiral have been exposed by a former reporter at the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cecilia Vega, who was fired from 60 Minutes, went public with her thoughts on what she called "dangerous for democracy." After all, Bari Weiss, a conservative media titan, was appointed as Editor in Chief over CBS News, and a series of shakeups to the network followed. Vega admitted she fears for what comes next for the "legendary broadcast."