EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Compared to Karen Carpenter by Panicked Fans

As our readers know, the 33-year-old singer's representatives have confirmed she will take a break after the tour , while those close to her say years of relentless work and constant public scrutiny have left her emotionally and physically exhausted.

Ariana Grande is preparing to step away from the spotlight after her Eternal Sunshine Tour concludes, and RadarOnline.com can reveal growing concern over her well-being has intensified following fresh online comparisons to late singer Karen Carpenter.

According to sources, those close to the singer insist the planned hiatus has been discussed privately for some time, even as speculation surrounding her health has intensified online.

Speaking from the stage on Monday, Grande told fans she wanted to "get a little real," explaining her decision to step away from the spotlight had been carefully considered rather than prompted by recent criticism.

The renewed attention follows Grande's departure from the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George and arrives after several years in which she balanced two Wicked films, a major concert tour, a new album and filming Focker-In-Law, alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro .

Her announcement came only hours after the release of the music video for Petals, which prompted a wave of online discussion about her appearance. We can exclusively reveal some social media users have now likened Grande to Karen Carpenter, the gifted singer who died in 1983 aged 32 after complications related to anorexia nervosa.

The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-nominated Wicked star addressed fans during a concert in Chicago on Monday, August 3, pausing the show to speak candidly about her decision.

A family source said: "Everyone around Ariana has been telling her for months that she can't keep going at this pace. We've all been urging her to step away properly, not just take a couple of days off before throwing herself back into work.

"She's carrying far too much, and it's become obvious that she's running on empty. She's been incredibly anxious, she's not herself, and we're worried because she's not getting the rest or looking after herself in the way she should.

"This isn't about giving up on her career – it's about making sure she has the chance to recover before pushing herself any further. The people who love her just want to see her healthy and smiling again."

The source added relatives and friends are "extremely worried" about Grande, insisting the pause is vital for her to get "back on her feet."

Another insider claimed the constant commentary surrounding the singer's appearance has taken a significant emotional toll.

They said: "The constant speculation about Ariana's health and wellbeing has gradually worn her down. It might seem like it's just online chatter, but when you're living under that level of scrutiny every single day, it starts to have a real impact.

"She's reached a point where she barely recognizes herself anymore because she's been carrying the weight of everyone else's opinions for so long. Taking a step back isn't about running away – it's about giving herself the space to breathe, reconnect with who she is and start feeling like herself again after months of relentless pressure.

"The comparisons between her and Karen Carpenter are only adding to everyone's worry."