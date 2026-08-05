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Home > News > Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi's Massive Paycheck: Goldberg Ripped by 'The View' Critics After Boasting About Her Salary

Whoopi Goldberg discussed her paycheck for 'The View'.
Source: @BabythisisKekePalmer/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg discussed her paycheck for 'The View'.

Aug. 5 2026, Updated 4:22 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg earned polarizing reactions from critics and fans online after discussing her paycheck for The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a recent appearance on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, Goldberg, 70, quipped that one of her favorite things about working on the hit morning show was the money.

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'You Would Be Shocked'

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Whoopi Goldberg is rumored to earn a seven-figure paycheck annually.
Source: @BabythisisKekePalmer/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg is rumored to earn a seven-figure paycheck annually.

"I can only imagine what that check is," podcast host KeKe Palmer replied.

"Trust me. You can’t. You would be shocked. Listen, you would be shocked," Goldberg assured her. "As soon as they’d show you that check, you’d be like, ‘What the...?’"

Goldberg began her career on The View in 2007 and has continued her role for more than 18 seasons. She is the second longest-running co-host on the chat-fest next to Joy Behar, who has been featured on the show for more than 26 seasons.

Reflecting on how she got the job, the Ghost actress credited the late Barbara Walters.

"Barbara offered me a job. She said, ‘We just lost one of the people on the show, would you consider coming over?’" she recalled. "And I’d been doing a radio show, and I said, ‘Absolutely, yeah.’ She brought me over and it’s like I’ve been crazy-glued to that chair."

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Whoopi Goldberg Claims She's 'Lucky' to Work on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg said 'very few' in the industry are making massive paychecks.
Source: @BabythisisKekePalmer/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg said 'very few' in the industry are making massive paychecks.

Goldberg also expressed how grateful she was for the opportunity.

"I look around every day before I leave my house, and I see my family, and I see pictures of folks, and I think, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s good to have a job,'" she told Palmer. "And I come to work... A lot of people don’t have jobs right now, so I’m lucky. I like to talk. I like talking about stuff. I like people. And I’m okay with what I think I believe, and I don’t mind doing that."

However, elsewhere in the conversation, she clarified that not everyone in entertainment earns the big bucks.

"The truth of the matter is, very few of us are actually making the kind of money you're reading about," she shared.

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Whoopi Goldberg Faces Backlash From Critics

Some critical social media users hit back at Whoopi Goldberg.
Source: Some critical social media users hit back at Whoopi Goldberg.

Some critical social media users hit back at Whoopi Goldberg.

Although Goldberg did not disclose the exact amount she earns annually on the popular news talk show, it's rumored to be in the mid-seven-figure range.

As the clip circulated online, critics ripped Goldberg for appearing to boast about her wealth. One X user wrote, "Get a grip, Whoopi. People are struggling to pay for gas and groceries," and another person added, "I hate when millionaires who make millions per year downplay it."

A third critic called the remarks "so tone deaf."

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Fans rushed to support Whoopi Goldberg after decades of success.
Source: MEGA

Fans rushed to support Whoopi Goldberg after decades of success.

However, other fans rushed to support the EGOT winner and congratulate her on her years of accomplishments in the entertainment industry.

"Black woman working her entire life and achieving success?" one X user replied. "Good for Whoopi. She deserves every penny."

Another person pointed out, "There IS--and has ALWAYS been--a dearth of opportunity + a crisis of inequitable earnings and employment disparities for Black women, Black men, Black businesses, and Black institutions in America."

A third fan chimed in, "The bag is secured, we love to see it."

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