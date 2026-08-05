Whoopi's Massive Paycheck: Goldberg Ripped by 'The View' Critics After Boasting About Her Salary

"I can only imagine what that check is," podcast host KeKe Palmer replied.

"Trust me. You can’t. You would be shocked. Listen, you would be shocked," Goldberg assured her. "As soon as they’d show you that check, you’d be like, ‘What the...?’"

Goldberg began her career on The View in 2007 and has continued her role for more than 18 seasons. She is the second longest-running co-host on the chat-fest next to Joy Behar, who has been featured on the show for more than 26 seasons.

Reflecting on how she got the job, the Ghost actress credited the late Barbara Walters.

"Barbara offered me a job. She said, ‘We just lost one of the people on the show, would you consider coming over?’" she recalled. "And I’d been doing a radio show, and I said, ‘Absolutely, yeah.’ She brought me over and it’s like I’ve been crazy-glued to that chair."