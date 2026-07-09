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Home > News > Porn Star

Adult Star Annie Knight Sobs Over Fiancé's $30K Gambling Relapse While Having a 'Panic Attack' — As She Calls It Her 'Lowest Point'

Photo of Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight made nearly $3 million in 2025 from her adult content career.

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July 9 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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OnlyFans star Annie Knight revealed her life is in a "very dark place" after her fiancé had a relapse with his gambling addiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money reality star wept over Henry Brayshaw's cycle of hitting the booze, then blowing his money on gambling, with Knight feeling like she's become powerless over his addictions.

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Annie Knight's Romance With Henry Brayshaw Is 'In a Dark Place'

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Photo of Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight revealed her fiancé's gambling relapses usually start with drinking.

In the teaser promo for the upcoming episode on Australia's Stan channel, the adult content creator explained in a confessional, "My relationship with Henry is in a really dark place. Last night, everything started to unravel, and things that were hidden from me and, I guess, things that I didn't see came to light."

"I found out that Henry has had a relapse with his gambling addiction. And over the past few months, Henry's probably spent about $30,000 on gambling," Knight revealed, adding that it had become an ongoing problem.

"This isn't Henry's first relapse. There's been a few since we first met. It all starts with alcohol. He'll drink, and he'll slip up, he'll apologize, he'll be very upset, I'll feel bad for him, and then it will happen again," she shared.

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Annie Knight's Fiancé's Addiction Issues Give Her Panic Attacks

Photo of Annie Knight
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight sobbed over how she didn't know how to 'fix' her situation with Henry Brayshaw.

The scene cut to a lingerie-clad Knight in tears, explaining to a producer that she's "just having a panic attack."

"I always try to comfort him, but you can't just, like, say to someone with an addiction, 'Just stop doing it.' It's not that easy. It is something you can't control," the self-described "promiscuous princess" told the camera, remarking how it's "taking a toll" on her mental well-being.

"I'm, like, going crazy. Like, I'm losing my own mental health at this point. Um, you know, like, I'm trying to run a business, I try to be the best partner I can be, and none of it's working. It's like, no matter what I do, I can't fix this situation," Knight shared. "And I don't really know if I can anymore."

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Annie Knight Fears Fiancé Henry Brayshaw Is 'Taking Advantage' of Her

Photo of Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Henry Brayshaw popped he question to Annie Knight over dinner while on vacation in Los Angeles.

Knight and Brayshaw got engaged in March 2025. A video of his proposal, with her flashing her massive diamond ring, played over the next confessional.

"I think the hardest thing with Henry and his addiction is the lying and the manipulation," the adult video star noted about her fiancé.

She continued, "An addict will do anything to get the fix, and it's hard to not feel used at times, and, I guess, look after him in that moment when, like, you know, it feels like he's taking advantage of me."

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Photo of Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight has cut back on her adult content after getting engaged.

Knight began cutting back aspects of her adult content after becoming engaged, as her "priorities" were "shifting."

She infamously bedded 583 men in six hours in May 2025, a challenge that left her hospitalized.

"I used to collab every single week, sometimes multiple times a week; that's just filming. Obviously, I was doing my challenges and stuff like that. There was a lot of s-- happening," she shared during an Instagram fan Q&A in March.

She also shared how Brayshaw was still a source of support for her career.

"Henry does a great job at reminding me that earning all this money and having all these amazing opportunities isn't really worth it if I'm not gonna live life," Knight remarked. "He makes me recognize when I need to step away from filming and take a second."

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