Adult Star Annie Knight Sobs Over Fiancé's $30K Gambling Relapse While Having a 'Panic Attack' — As She Calls It Her 'Lowest Point'

In the teaser promo for the upcoming episode on Australia's Stan channel, the adult content creator explained in a confessional, "My relationship with Henry is in a really dark place. Last night, everything started to unravel, and things that were hidden from me and, I guess, things that I didn't see came to light."

"I found out that Henry has had a relapse with his gambling addiction. And over the past few months, Henry's probably spent about $30,000 on gambling," Knight revealed, adding that it had become an ongoing problem.

"This isn't Henry's first relapse. There's been a few since we first met. It all starts with alcohol. He'll drink, and he'll slip up, he'll apologize, he'll be very upset, I'll feel bad for him, and then it will happen again," she shared.