First Texts From Dr. Fauci During COVID-Era Revealed — Including Shocking Admission About Pregnant Women Taking the Vaccine and Suffering a 'Miscarriage'
Aug. 10 2026, Published 6:31 p.m. ET
Ron Johnson and Rand Paul unearthed texts from Dr. Anthony Fauci's phone as the probe into the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases continues.
In the text messages, the medical professional discussed varying factors of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the vaccines and policy suggestions. Particularly, the senators showed the public Fauci was concerned about administering the vaccine to pregnant women, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fauci's Texts Release by Senate
In one message from January 2021, Fauci claimed a second dose of the vaccine "theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester." He cited the side effects associated with dose No. 2, which included "cytokines storm" and "fever," meaning those symptoms would be the direct risk.
However, Fauci also concluded there was "no data or theoretical reason to believe that vaccinating earlier versus later in pregnancy would be preferred."
The feedback he heard from the public and some health care professionals revolved around the "genetic" component of the vaccine. They worried injecting the vaccine early on could affect a fetus' DNA, and the "misconception," according to Fauci, was causing "anxiety" among the public.
He wrote, "There is this misconception out there that we need to deal with that mRNA somehow can 'get into your genes.' When the misperception get extended to an early developing fetus, the anxiety heightens."
'Too Early to Determine Whether Any Data Has Been Deleted'
Johnson and Paul reported that Fauci's government-issued phone records contain more than 34,000 text messages and 522 voicemails.
In a press release, they wrote: "Oddly, only three contacts are listed; all other text messages are identified only with phone numbers rather than contact names. It is too early to determine whether any data has been deleted."
The messages about pregnant women reviewed by the senators, which occurred from January 25 and 26, 2021, were between Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Vivek Murthy, former United States Surgeon General.
Fauci Pleads the Fifth
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held a hearing to question the doctor about the origins of COVID-19. The committee, chaired by Paul, sought to question Fauci's role in the early days of the government's response to the global pandemic.
However, Fauci refused to answer questions, including minuscule items.
"Under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions," he repeated throughout a two-hour committee hearing.
Rand Paul Holds Contempt Vote
As a result of Fauci's noncompliance, Paul threatened to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress. The Senate ultimately voted along party lines to do so. Paul recommended that the Justice Department officially charge Fauci.
“We are reviewing it, and will work with the Senate accordingly,” said the DOJ in a statement.
If charges are brought against Fauci, under a directive from the Trump administration, Fauci will need to appear in court and answer for the criminal charge. If found guilty, Fauci would receive a misdemeanor conviction. However, it's uncertain how the case will hold up in court given the Constitutional right to plead the Fifth.