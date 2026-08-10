First Texts From Dr. Fauci During COVID-Era Revealed — Including Shocking Admission About Pregnant Women Taking the Vaccine and Suffering a 'Miscarriage'

In the text messages, the medical professional discussed varying factors of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the vaccines and policy suggestions. Particularly, the senators showed the public Fauci was concerned about administering the vaccine to pregnant women, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ron Johnson and Rand Paul unearthed texts from Dr. Anthony Fauci's phone as the probe into the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases continues.

In one message from January 2021, Fauci claimed a second dose of the vaccine "theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester." He cited the side effects associated with dose No. 2, which included "cytokines storm" and "fever," meaning those symptoms would be the direct risk.

However, Fauci also concluded there was "no data or theoretical reason to believe that vaccinating earlier versus later in pregnancy would be preferred."

The feedback he heard from the public and some health care professionals revolved around the "genetic" component of the vaccine. They worried injecting the vaccine early on could affect a fetus' DNA, and the "misconception," according to Fauci, was causing "anxiety" among the public.

He wrote, "There is this misconception out there that we need to deal with that mRNA somehow can 'get into your genes.' When the misperception get extended to an early developing fetus, the anxiety heightens."