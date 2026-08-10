Shocking Tupac Crime Scene Photos Resurface as Trial Begins for Man Accused of Killing Rapper Three Decades Ago

As the duo sat at a red light at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a white four-door Cadillac suddenly pulled up alongside the driver's side of the BMW, where Knight was behind the wheel. Moments later, a rear passenger rolled down a window and unleashed a hail of bullets into the car where Shakiur was seated.

The Dear Mama rapper was hit by four shots while Knight wasn't hit, suffering a minor graze from shrapnel.

Photos from the vehicle's interior showed the majority of the blood was on Knight's side, including the bottom and side of his seat, as well as the steering wheel.

A bloody rag sat on the console between the two men seated inside the vehicle.