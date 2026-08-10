'Ain't Gonna Do S---': Tupac Murder Suspect Duane 'Keffe D' Davis 'Openly Mocked' Police and Bragged He Was Untouchable for Years Before Trial

While Davis has entered a not guilty plea, he allegedly confessed to being involved in the crime in his 2019 self-published tell-all memoir, COMPTON STREET LEGEND.

The 63-year-old wrote that he was in the Cadillac with three other passengers when one person opened fire on Shakur and music mogul Suge Knight. He went on to specifically identify his nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, as the alleged triggerman.

But Davis didn't just keep his confession in his book, reportedly bragging about the hit, while considering himself untouchable by law enforcement.

"Keefe openly mocked the prospect of justice for many years," one insider said. "He felt that the police were never going to take action against him."