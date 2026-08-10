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Home > True Crime > Tupac Shakur

'Ain't Gonna Do S---': Tupac Murder Suspect Duane 'Keffe D' Davis 'Openly Mocked' Police and Bragged He Was Untouchable for Years Before Trial

Tupac Shakur's accused killer previously bragged about gunning down the rap star.
Source: mega

Tupac Shakur's accused killer previously 'bragged' about gunning down the rap star.

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Aug. 10 2026, Updated 11:29 a.m. ET

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The notorious gangster suspected of Tupac Shakur's murder "openly mocked" police for years before he was taken into custody, RadarOnline.com can report.

Jury selection for the trial of Duane "Keffe D" Davis is finally set to begin on Monday, August 10, nearly 30 years after the iconic rapper was gunned down in the streets of Las Vegas.

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Allegedly Confessed to the Crime

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Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996.
Source: mega

Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996.

While Davis has entered a not guilty plea, he allegedly confessed to being involved in the crime in his 2019 self-published tell-all memoir, COMPTON STREET LEGEND.

The 63-year-old wrote that he was in the Cadillac with three other passengers when one person opened fire on Shakur and music mogul Suge Knight. He went on to specifically identify his nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, as the alleged triggerman.

But Davis didn't just keep his confession in his book, reportedly bragging about the hit, while considering himself untouchable by law enforcement.

"Keefe openly mocked the prospect of justice for many years," one insider said. "He felt that the police were never going to take action against him."

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis 'confessed' to orchestrating the hit in his personal memoir.
Source: mega

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis 'confessed' to orchestrating the hit in his personal memoir.

The insider claimed Davis tried to organize limo tours of the Sin City strip where he'd take paying customers to the historic intersection and give details about the moments bullets ravaged the rapper's vehicle.

"He'd be at parties and events and enjoying the limelight, being considered the man who knew the secrets of how Tupac passed," the insider said. "When people would ask if he had fears of police taking action, Keefe would say 'The police ain't gonna do s---.'"

It seems Davis' own bravado eventually led to his capture. For years, Las Vegas Metro Police feared they could not find enough evidence to move forward. That all changed after Davis released his memoir.

"Detectives went around to talk to them and he told them 'You ain't got nothing on me' and that's why they have taken this action," the insider added.

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Claims He Is Innocent

Shakur was shot four times while sitting in a car. He died days later.
Source: mega

Shakur was shot four times while sitting in a car. He died days later.

Shakur was shot four times by an unidentified assailant in a drive-by shooting in Paradise, Nevada, on September 7, 1996. He died six days later at age 25.

The California Love hitmaker's murder went unsolved for decades, but the case took a turn when Davis wrote his book. He was subsequently arrested in connection with Shakur's murder on the morning of September 29, 2023, and has remained behind bars ever since, while waiting for his day in court.

However, the lone suspect now insists he was innocent, and told KLAS in a jailhouse interview that he only "confessed" in his book to make money for his family.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
New evidence allegedly places Duane "Keffe D" Davis in Las Vegas at the time of Tupac Shakur's murder.

EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Set to Unveil Bombshell 'Long-Buried' Hotel Reservation That Places Gang Boss Duane 'Keffe D' Davis at the Scene in Las Vegas on the Fateful Night Tupac Shakur was Gunned Down

The murder trial for the man accused of killing Tupac Shakur is set to feature several high-profile witnesses.

Diddy's Bodyguard, Ex-Mayor of Vegas and Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo Among High-Profile Witnesses Set to Testify at Tupac Murder Trial

A Hotel Receipt Might Doom Duane 'Keffe D' Davis

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Davis says he wasn't in Nevada when Shakur was killed.
Source: mega

Davis says he wasn't in Nevada when Shakur was killed.

Davis further claimed he "wasn't in Nevada, period," at the time of the shooting.

But in 2024, prosecutors filed new evidence that revealed Davis' wife made a hotel reservation in Sin City in her name when the murder occurred.

His nephew, Anderson, was shot to death in Compton in 1998 following a shooting that left two other men dead. He was considered to be the prime suspect in the murder of Shakur, but was never charged.

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