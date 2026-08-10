AOC Films Herself Injecting Fertility Drugs as She Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs and Warns of 'Political Risks' for Women

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave followers an unusually intimate look at a deeply personal decision as she revealed she's begun the process of freezing her eggs, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The New York congresswoman documented herself preparing for her first fertility injection while acknowledging the complicated political climate surrounding women's reproductive choices.

Article continues below advertisement

AOC Opened Up on Egg-Freezing Journey

Source: @aoc/Instagram AOC documented herself unpacking the medications for her egg-freezing process.

In a candid video shared on Instagram Stories, the Democrat showed herself unpacking the medications before preparing to give herself her first injection. "Normally, I keep my private life quite private. But I have made the decision to freeze my eggs. And I want to share this because I was weighing it for a very long time, and there isn't a ton out there, and it can feel very daunting," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Article continues below advertisement

'Don't Be Weird About This'

Source: @aoc/Instagram AOC joked with followers before administering her first fertility injection.

As Ocasio-Cortez prepared to administer the medication, she made a joke in the otherwise serious moment. "Don't be weird about this even though I know you all will be," she joked just before the needle went in. Ocasio-Cortez said women were not always given enough information about major stages of their reproductive lives, including puberty, fertility and menopause. She hoped that being open about her own experience could help make conversations surrounding fertility less intimidating for other women.

Article continues below advertisement

AOC Warned of a 'Political Risk'

Source: @aoc/Instagram AOC acknowledged there could be a political 'risk' for publicly discussing her fertility.

Ocasio-Cortez also recognized that revealing her decision publicly could expose her to a level of scrutiny that men don't encounter. "I am aware there is very strangely a political 'risk' or 'tax' that could come with sharing this information. I'm aware that in all of this swirling conversation that happens that I am now opening the door to this being part of that discussion," she said. Her comments came amid years of heightened political battles over reproductive rights, including the Supreme Court's 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

'This Is Not Something Men Deal With'

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @aoc/Instagram AOC argued women face questions about age and starting families that men rarely encounter.