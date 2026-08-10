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Home > News > Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC Films Herself Injecting Fertility Drugs as She Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs and Warns of 'Political Risks' for Women

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Source: mega

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs on Instagram.

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Aug. 10 2026, Updated 11:10 a.m. ET

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave followers an unusually intimate look at a deeply personal decision as she revealed she's begun the process of freezing her eggs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The New York congresswoman documented herself preparing for her first fertility injection while acknowledging the complicated political climate surrounding women's reproductive choices.

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AOC Opened Up on Egg-Freezing Journey

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AOC documented herself unpacking the medications for her egg-freezing process.
Source: @aoc/Instagram

AOC documented herself unpacking the medications for her egg-freezing process.

In a candid video shared on Instagram Stories, the Democrat showed herself unpacking the medications before preparing to give herself her first injection.

"Normally, I keep my private life quite private. But I have made the decision to freeze my eggs. And I want to share this because I was weighing it for a very long time, and there isn't a ton out there, and it can feel very daunting," Ocasio-Cortez said.

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'Don't Be Weird About This'

image of AOC joked with followers before administering her first fertility injection.
Source: @aoc/Instagram

AOC joked with followers before administering her first fertility injection.

As Ocasio-Cortez prepared to administer the medication, she made a joke in the otherwise serious moment.

"Don't be weird about this even though I know you all will be," she joked just before the needle went in.

Ocasio-Cortez said women were not always given enough information about major stages of their reproductive lives, including puberty, fertility and menopause. She hoped that being open about her own experience could help make conversations surrounding fertility less intimidating for other women.

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AOC Warned of a 'Political Risk'

image of AOC acknowledged there could be a political 'risk' or 'tax' for publicly discussing her fertility.
Source: @aoc/Instagram

AOC acknowledged there could be a political 'risk' for publicly discussing her fertility.

Ocasio-Cortez also recognized that revealing her decision publicly could expose her to a level of scrutiny that men don't encounter.

"I am aware there is very strangely a political 'risk' or 'tax' that could come with sharing this information. I'm aware that in all of this swirling conversation that happens that I am now opening the door to this being part of that discussion," she said.

Her comments came amid years of heightened political battles over reproductive rights, including the Supreme Court's 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

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'This Is Not Something Men Deal With'

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image of AOC argued that women face questions about age and starting families that men rarely encounter.
Source: @aoc/Instagram

AOC argued women face questions about age and starting families that men rarely encounter.

For Ocasio-Cortez, the issue went beyond her own fertility decision and reflected what she viewed as a broader double standard for women.

"This is not something men deal with. Men run for office and interview for jobs and people don't think in the back of their mind 'how old is he, is he going to want to start a family?' People don't go down those rabbit holes and fixate on that for men the way they do for women," she said. "This is a choice I am making to feel more in control of my life. If people want to make assumptions about my decision, let them."

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