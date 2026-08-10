EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Has Brother William Worried Over His King Charles Reunion Bid'
Aug. 10 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to have left Prince William worried over his increasingly public push for a reunion with King Charles at next year's Invictus Games, amid concerns another royal rapprochement could reopen old family wounds.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Harry, 41, is reportedly eager for Charles, 77, to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, potentially creating the first public photographs of father and son together since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.
Prince William Wary of Harry Reunion, Sources Claim
The prospect follows their private reunion at Highgrove last month, when Harry visited Britain with his wife Meghan Markle, 45, and their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Sources have now claimed to Radar that even though William, 44, understands why Charles wants to rebuild his relationship with his younger son, he remains deeply wary about any reconciliation becoming a public spectacle.
Palace concerns are said to center on whether an appearance involving Harry and the King could generate another wave of publicity around the Sussexes and their relationship with the monarchy.
William has remained estranged from Harry following years of bitter accusations involving the Royal Family, including claims made during television interviews, the Sussexes' Netflix documentary series and Harry's memoir, Spare.
Harry has repeatedly spoken publicly about wanting reconciliation with his family.
However, he and William have shown little sign of repairing their fractured relationship, with the Prince of Wales reportedly maintaining his distance from his brother.
Invictus Games Appearance Sparks Concerns
A palace insider told us: "The possibility of Charles appearing alongside Harry at Invictus would therefore represent a major development. Harry founded the international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, and Birmingham will host the event next year.
"Some palace observers have questioned whether a high-profile appearance with Charles could also strengthen Harry's public position as he continues to campaign over security arrangements for himself and his family when they visit Britain."
The source added, "An appearance by the monarch would additionally provide enormous international exposure for Invictus, while producing images of Charles and Harry together after years dominated by reports of their strained relationship.
"William's worries are rooted partly in his desire to protect his family from further controversy following Harry's public allegations about royal life."
The brothers' relationship deteriorated dramatically after Harry and Meghan stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California.
Harry subsequently detailed private disputes involving William in Spare, including an alleged physical confrontation between the brothers.
The Sussexes also discussed their experiences inside the monarchy during their Netflix series and their interview with Oprah Winfrey, 72.
King Charles Keeps Prince Harry Contact
Charles has nevertheless continued meeting Harry privately.
Their latest reported family gathering at Highgrove represented another step toward restoring contact and allowed the King to spend time with Archie and Lilibet.
Our source claimed: "The question now facing palace officials is whether those meetings should remain behind closed doors or develop into public royal appearances.
"William is comfortable with his father maintaining a private relationship with Harry, but is reluctant to see those meetings turned into highly publicized events capable of shifting attention back toward the long-running family feud."
The issue could become an early challenge for the successor to Sir Clive Alderton, after Charles' senior aide announced his retirement last month.
With Birmingham's Invictus Games still months away, palace officials have time to determine whether Charles will attend and, crucially, whether any meeting with Harry would take place publicly.
Harry, meanwhile, continues preparing for an event that could bring his charitable work – and his unresolved relationship with his father and brother – back into the international spotlight.