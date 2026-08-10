EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Princess Kate's US Charity Income Surges Past Harry and Meghan's

The US organization, established as a separately controlled entity in 2011, contributed about $5.4million more than the approximately $6.6million provided in 2024 and accounted for 44 percent of the foundation's approximately $26.5million reported income.

The figures represent a significant expansion of the Waleses' fundraising presence in America and put their foundation's US contribution well ahead of the most recently reported annual revenue for Archewell Philanthropies, the organization established by Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, after they departed from working royal life.

The Royal Foundation supports projects including Kate's early-childhood work and William's Homewards program, which seeks to demonstrate homelessness can be ended.

Its activities have also included United for Wildlife, William's initiative aimed at combating the illegal wildlife trade.

Financial records showed the foundation held approximately $14.3million in funds at the end of December 2025 after spending approximately $22.3million on charitable activities during the year.