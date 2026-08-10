EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Princess Kate's US Charity Income Surges Past Harry and Meghan's
Aug. 10 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have overtaken Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the US charity income stakes after their Royal Foundation received a multimillion-dollar boost from its American operation.
RadarOnline.com can reveal William, 44, and Kate, also 44, saw approximately $11.7million flow from American Friends of the Royal Foundation in 2025, according to the charity's financial statements.
Royal Foundation US Funding Surges
The US organization, established as a separately controlled entity in 2011, contributed about $5.4million more than the approximately $6.6million provided in 2024 and accounted for 44 percent of the foundation's approximately $26.5million reported income.
The figures represent a significant expansion of the Waleses' fundraising presence in America and put their foundation's US contribution well ahead of the most recently reported annual revenue for Archewell Philanthropies, the organization established by Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, after they departed from working royal life.
The Royal Foundation supports projects including Kate's early-childhood work and William's Homewards program, which seeks to demonstrate homelessness can be ended.
Its activities have also included United for Wildlife, William's initiative aimed at combating the illegal wildlife trade.
Financial records showed the foundation held approximately $14.3million in funds at the end of December 2025 after spending approximately $22.3million on charitable activities during the year.
Waleses Expand US Reach
The American contribution marks a sharp increase in support from across the Atlantic, an important territory for the foundation despite William and Kate carrying out much of their public charitable work in Britain.
Harry and Markle, meanwhile, created their organization after stepping back as senior working royals in 2020 and moving to the US.
Originally known as the Archewell Foundation, it was renamed Archewell Philanthropies in 2025 and takes its name from the couple's son, Prince Archie, seven.
The Sussexes have backed projects addressing online safety, mental health and the effects of artificial intelligence, while Harry has continued humanitarian work overseas.
He has traveled to Angola and Ukraine in connection with the Halo Trust, which works to remove landmines and other explosive remnants of war.
Archewell Revenue Falls
Archewell recorded approximately $2.6million in revenue in 2024, according to the figures cited in the report, down from approximately $5.7million the previous year.
Those numbers cover a different reporting period from the Royal Foundation's latest 2025 accounts, meaning they are not a like-for-like annual comparison.
Harry's charity work also faced upheaval in 2025 when he stepped down as patron of Sentebale, the organization he co-founded in 2006 to support children and young people in southern Africa, amid a breakdown in relations with its leadership.
His departure followed an increasingly bitter dispute involving Sentebale chair Sophie Chandauka.
The organization subsequently said it had experienced "operational disruption and reputational harm" as well as "an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership."
Chandauka also claimed Harry and Markle's withdrawal from royal duties had affected Sentebale's ability to attract donations from some supporters.
Prince William and Princess Kate's Charity Growth
The foundation has also been closely associated with the Earthshot Prize, William's environmental initiative, which awards funding to projects designed to tackle major climate and conservation challenges.
The Waleses have repeatedly used overseas visits and international events to promote their charitable priorities, giving their work a profile extending well beyond the United Kingdom.
A source said: "For William and Kate, the latest accounts show American fundraising becoming an increasingly substantial component of the Royal Foundation's finances as its programs continue in Britain and internationally."