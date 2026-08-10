EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Frankie Paul Denies Child Abuse and Neglect Allegations

The agency claimed she "stormed out" of her own home during a visit and "forced" daughter Indy, 8, to change her sibling's diapers. It asked the judge to order protective supervision and appoint a guardian ad litem to represent her kids.

Paul shares Ever, 2, with ex-beau Dakota Mortensen and Indy and Ocean, 6, with ex-husband Tate Paul.

Taylor's Bachelorette season was canceled in March after a video surfaced of her attacking Mortensen in 2023.

Days after DCFS filed the petition, she posted a video to Instagram addressing the new claims, while applying her makeup, and denied the allegation that she left her home during a DCFS visit.