EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Frankie Paul Denies Child Abuse and Neglect Allegations
Aug. 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Disgraced Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul insists she doesn't abuse or neglect her children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 32-year-old Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum is defending herself after Utah's Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) filed a petition asking a court to find that her kids are "abused, neglected or dependent."
Paul Denies Child Welfare Claims
The agency claimed she "stormed out" of her own home during a visit and "forced" daughter Indy, 8, to change her sibling's diapers. It asked the judge to order protective supervision and appoint a guardian ad litem to represent her kids.
Paul shares Ever, 2, with ex-beau Dakota Mortensen and Indy and Ocean, 6, with ex-husband Tate Paul.
Taylor's Bachelorette season was canceled in March after a video surfaced of her attacking Mortensen in 2023.
Days after DCFS filed the petition, she posted a video to Instagram addressing the new claims, while applying her makeup, and denied the allegation that she left her home during a DCFS visit.
Taylor Fires Back At Allegations
"I was emotional and I was like, 'Let me take a step outside,'" Taylor said. "So I went to go take a breather, which I think would be the correct thing to do to de-escalate emotions... I would never leave someone in my home unattended."
She also refuted claims she made Indy change diapers, but said she "likes to help" and is in a "mummy's helper" phase.
The ex-Mormon added, "I don't claim to be this mother of the year [but] I also have a right to stick up for myself, give context of my life."