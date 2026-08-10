Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Taylor Frankie Paul
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Frankie Paul Denies Child Abuse and Neglect Allegations

Taylor Frankie Paul denies child abuse and neglect allegations, rejecting claims raised against her.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul has denied child abuse and neglect allegations, rejecting claims raised against her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Disgraced Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul insists she doesn't abuse or neglect her children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 32-year-old Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum is defending herself after Utah's Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) filed a petition asking a court to find that her kids are "abused, neglected or dependent."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Paul Denies Child Welfare Claims

Article continues below advertisement
Utah's DCFS asked a court to place Taylor Frankie Paul's children under protective supervision.
Source: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Utah's DCFS asked a court to place Taylor Frankie Paul's children under protective supervision.

Article continues below advertisement

The agency claimed she "stormed out" of her own home during a visit and "forced" daughter Indy, 8, to change her sibling's diapers. It asked the judge to order protective supervision and appoint a guardian ad litem to represent her kids.

Paul shares Ever, 2, with ex-beau Dakota Mortensen and Indy and Ocean, 6, with ex-husband Tate Paul.

Taylor's Bachelorette season was canceled in March after a video surfaced of her attacking Mortensen in 2023.

Days after DCFS filed the petition, she posted a video to Instagram addressing the new claims, while applying her makeup, and denied the allegation that she left her home during a DCFS visit.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Fires Back At Allegations

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Hollywood's biggest celebrity call-outs and public feuds reveal major clashes playing out in public.

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Biggest Celebrity Call-Outs and Public Feuds

Jim Parsons reveals the hidden toll of 'Big Bang' fame and how the sitcom reshaped his private life.

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Parsons Opens Up About Hidden Toll of 'Big Bang' Fame

Article continues below advertisement
Dakota Mortensen and Tate Paul share children with Taylor.
Source: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Dakota Mortensen and Tate Paul share children with Taylor.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"I was emotional and I was like, 'Let me take a step outside,'" Taylor said. "So I went to go take a breather, which I think would be the correct thing to do to de-escalate emotions... I would never leave someone in my home unattended."

She also refuted claims she made Indy change diapers, but said she "likes to help" and is in a "mummy's helper" phase.

The ex-Mormon added, "I don't claim to be this mother of the year [but] I also have a right to stick up for myself, give context of my life."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.