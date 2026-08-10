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Home > News > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's $60 Million LA Mansion Burglarized as Suspect Steals Car and Takes Joyride

image of Kim Kardashian
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian's $60 million Hidden Hills mansion was targeted by an alleged burglar on Sunday afternoon.

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Aug. 10 2026, Updated 7:47 a.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian's $60 million Hidden Hills mansion was hit by an alleged burglar who stole items and then took a vehicle for a joyride around the exclusive neighborhood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested after authorities were called to Kardashian's sprawling estate, which is currently undergoing renovations.

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Suspect Allegedly Breaks Into Kim Kardashian's Mansion

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image of Police were called to Kim Kardashian’s sprawling Hidden Hills estate at around 3:45 p.m.
Source: mega

Police were called to Kim Kardashian’s sprawling Hidden Hills estate at around 3:45 p.m.

The incident unfolded at 3:45 p.m. on August 9 at Kardashian's property in the gated Hidden Hills community.

A man was reportedly spotted at the estate loading several items into a vehicle, prompting a security guard to realize something was wrong and contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, per TMZ.

The suspect allegedly forced his way onto the property while construction work was underway at the mansion.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of burglary.

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Alleged Burglar Steals Staffer’s Car

image of After allegedly loading a car with items, the suspect reportedly took a joyride around the neighborhood in a staffer's car.
Source: mega

After allegedly loading a car with items, the suspect reportedly took a joyride around the neighborhood in a staffer's car.

The alleged burglary reportedly took another turn when the suspect got behind the wheel of a car belonging to one of Kardashian's staff members.

According to TMZ, the man took the vehicle for a spin around the neighborhood after allegedly loading items into it.

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Kim Kardashian Wasn't Living At Mansion

image of Kim Kardashian has reportedly been staying at a rental property with her children.
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been staying at a rental property with her children.

Kardashian and her children were not at the Hidden Hills property when the alleged incident unfolded.

Sources close to the reality star told TMZ that Kardashian and her kids have been living at a rental property for the past few months while the mansion undergoes renovations.

The temporary move also means Kardashian's personal belongings were reportedly not being kept at the estate.

However, sources close to Kardashian disputed parts of the police account, claiming the suspect never actually gained entry into the home.

The sources also said Kardashian does not currently have any of her belongings at the property.

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No Weapons Found On Suspect

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image of The burglary suspect reportedly had no weapons on him.
Source: mega

The burglary suspect reportedly had no weapons on him.

Despite the alleged break-in and subsequent joyride, the incident ended without any reported injuries.

Police reportedly found no weapons on the suspect when he was taken into custody.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has found herself caught up in a frightening burglary.

The reality star was famously robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016 when a group of men entered her hotel room, zip-tied her, and held her at gunpoint before fleeing with an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry.

Among the stolen items was Kardashian's $4 million engagement ring from then-fiancé Kanye West.

While Kardashian was on the stand for the trial, she recalled, "I thought about my sister, thought she would walk in and see me shot dead and have that memory in her forever."

She continued: "I was pretty hysterical and I just looked at the concierge and told him, 'What is going to happen to us? I have to make it home to my babies.'"

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