Kim Kardashian's $60 Million LA Mansion Burglarized as Suspect Steals Car and Takes Joyride

The incident unfolded at 3:45 p.m. on August 9 at Kardashian's property in the gated Hidden Hills community.

A man was reportedly spotted at the estate loading several items into a vehicle, prompting a security guard to realize something was wrong and contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, per TMZ.

The suspect allegedly forced his way onto the property while construction work was underway at the mansion.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of burglary.