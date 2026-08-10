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Home > Exclusives > Eric Stonestreet
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EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Biggest Celebrity Call-Outs and Public Feuds

Hollywood's biggest celebrity call-outs and public feuds reveal major clashes playing out in public.
Source: MEGA

Hollywood's biggest celebrity call-outs and public feuds reveal major clashes playing out in public.

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Aug. 10 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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These celebrities didn't shy away from exposing other big names' bad behavior.

See as RadarOnline.com reveals who they are.

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Eric Stonestreet accused Gene Simmons of trying to force his mother from her airplane seat.
Source: PG/MEGA

Eric Stonestreet accused Gene Simmons of trying to force his mother from her airplane seat.

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Eric Vs. Gene

Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet slammed Gene Simmons for trying "to bully my mom out of her seat" on a flight to Kansas City in 2014. The Kiss bassist denied it, but his bandmate Paul Stanley later called the incident "a misunderstanding."

Dogg Disappeared On Simone

While being interviewed at the Paris Olympics in 2024, Simone Biles' mom put rapper and NBC Games correspondent Snoop Dogg on the spot. "I will never forget we met you in Times Square, 2010," Nellie said. "We asked for a picture, and you said, 'Two minutes.' One, two... and you were gone!"

Lea Ignored Hailee

While going to an audition when she was 13 in 2009, Hailee Steinfeld spotted Lea Michele on a studio lot. "I was like, 'That's the girl from Glee. I've got to ask for her autograph,'" Steinfeld recalled. But Michele kept walking. "I was so sad. I was practically crying on the way home." Michele has since blamed the snub on a busy schedule: "I never meant to hurt her feelings."

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Hailee Steinfeld said 'Glee' star Lea Michele ignored her request for an autograph.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

Hailee Steinfeld said 'Glee' star Lea Michele ignored her request for an autograph.

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Candace Insulted Jojo

JoJo Siwa called Candace Cameron Bure "the rudest celebrity" because the Fuller House star refused to take a picture with her when she was 11.

They seemingly buried the hatchet, but in 2023, Siwa called Bure's comments about traditional marriage "hurtful" to the LGBTQ community. "We are never going to get along," Siwa decided.

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