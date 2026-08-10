EXCLUSIVE: Jim Parsons Opens Up About Hidden Toll of 'Big Bang' Fame

"I look back now and realize that there were many ways, at some of the best moments of my life, I was miserable," he said during an episode of the All Out With Jon Dean podcast. "I was not happy. I was stressed."

The Spoiler Alert actor described being weighed down by self-imposed expectations and explained: "I felt that there was so many plates I was supposed to be keeping in the air and that the success and the good things of life that were happening were only due to this overworking... discipline and whatever.

"And maybe to a degree that was true. I don't know."

Despite his massive TV success – which helped him accrue an estimated $160 million fortune – Parsons swore he wouldn't repeat that period of his life.

He said: "I wouldn't do that again and for any amount of money... just because it was stressful and miserable at times. I made myself miserable."