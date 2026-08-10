EXCLUSIVE: Democrats Hit by Wave of Scandals, Arrests and Controversies

Topping the list is progressive "Squad" member Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who was thrust into the spotlight after the body of 18-year-old Yoseliani Marte was discovered July 18 inside a $1.15million Boston home owned by Pressley's husband, Conan Harris, 49.

July turned into a real-life episode of Politicians Gone Wild, as four figures tied to Democratic politics were swept up in a bizarre string of controversies involving a fatal shot teenager, an alleged child-luring incident, a meth bust and a widely mocked TikTok stunt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Investigators said the teen died from a single gunshot wound and was found in a second-floor bedroom of the Mattapan rental property. Authorities have not accused Pressley or Harris of any wrongdoing.

Pressley and Harris issued separate statements expressing condolences to the victim's family, with the congresswoman's spokesperson stressing that Pressley is not the property's landlord.

Meanwhile, Betarti Gabbard, the 55-year-old brother of former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, was arrested July 17 after allegedly attempting to lure several children into his Waikiki hotel room with gum and money five days earlier.

Gabbard was charged with second-degree custodial interference after a vigilant parent reported the alleged incident to police. Gabbard's family says he is receiving medical and psychiatric treatment following the arrest.