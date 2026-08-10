The Most Shocking 'SNL' Cast Exits That Changed the Show

Shane Gillis, 38, had the fastest turnaround of anyone – he was fired in September 2019, just five days after NBC announced him as a new cast member, when old podcast clips containing racist and homophobic slurs resurfaced. Ironically, he returned to host SNL in 2024 despite never having appeared in a single episode of the show.

Chris Rock, now 61, lasted three seasons, from 1990 to 1993. While he wasn't technically "fired," his contract was not renewed, and he was said to grumble about being forced into stereotypical roles as one of the few Black cast members.

However, Rock joined Adam Sandler on SNL years later for a "firing monologue," joking about the incident publicly.

Chris Farley – who tragically died at 33 from a drug overdose – is still a heavyweight in the comedy field for his total commitment to physical comedy, like when the famously hefty humorist did a Chippendales male-stripper audition with Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze.