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EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Fineman Exits 'SNL' After Seven Seasons at NBC

Chloe Fineman exits NBC's 'SNL' after seven seasons, closing one major chapter in her comedy career.
Source: MEGA

Chloe Fineman exits NBC's 'SNL' after seven seasons, closing one major chapter in her comedy career.

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Aug. 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Leaving Saturday Night Live after seven seasons is no laughing matter for funnygal Chloe Fineman – and sources say it was jump or be pushed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Chloe could rub people the wrong way at times," said an insider about the real reason she closed the door on her TV comedy career. "She got along really well with some cast members, but not everyone clicked with her."

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Exit Followed Behind-The-Scenes Tension

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Britney Spears was among the stars Chloe Fineman impersonated during seven seasons on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was among the stars Chloe Fineman impersonated during seven seasons on 'Saturday Night Live.'

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Fineman, 38, was known for her dead-on impersonations of such stars as Britney Spears, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Coolidge and even Timothée Chalamet. But she made her sudden departure from the iconic NBC sketch show "Insta official" by announcing it on the platform July 16.

She called the high-profile gig the "greatest privilege of my life," but added: "It's really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time."

"No kidding," said the insider.

"Some cast members felt like she expected people to accommodate her and assumed everyone would adjust to her schedule and preferences," said the source. However, "It wasn't some huge feud or anything like that."

Paving the way for her exit was a dramatic role she was offered in Myron Bolitar, a new Netflix series from master producer David E. Kelley.

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Career Move Came Quickly

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David E. Kelley's Netflix series 'Myron Bolitar' offered Fineman a dramatic role.
Source: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

David E. Kelley's Netflix series 'Myron Bolitar' offered Fineman a dramatic role.

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It "all unfolded in one day ... It happened very quickly," said an industry insider. "Chloe went back and forth, but it was a smart move. She knew she couldn't say no... it was probably the best move for her."

Sources said if Fineman tried to hang on, she was in danger of losing her grip against such rising stars as Ashley Padilla and Veronika Slowikowska, and she felt it was better to jump ship than to slowly sink.

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Fineman Embraces Next Career Chapter

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Sources said Ashley Padilla and Veronika Slowikowska posed growing competition for Chloe Fineman.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Ashley Padilla and Veronika Slowikowska posed growing competition for Chloe Fineman.

A second source dismissed the RadarOnline.com report and noted Fineman loved her time on the show, but was at a natural point for a transition after the end of her standard, seven-year contract.

"Every day I was lucky enough to be surrounded by the best people in the business, and I was constantly amazed watching them work," Fineman said diplomatically in her farewell post. "It's time for my next chapter."

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