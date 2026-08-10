EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Fineman Exits 'SNL' After Seven Seasons at NBC

Fineman, 38, was known for her dead-on impersonations of such stars as Britney Spears, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Coolidge and even Timothée Chalamet. But she made her sudden departure from the iconic NBC sketch show "Insta official" by announcing it on the platform July 16.

She called the high-profile gig the "greatest privilege of my life," but added: "It's really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time."

"No kidding," said the insider.

"Some cast members felt like she expected people to accommodate her and assumed everyone would adjust to her schedule and preferences," said the source. However, "It wasn't some huge feud or anything like that."

Paving the way for her exit was a dramatic role she was offered in Myron Bolitar, a new Netflix series from master producer David E. Kelley.