EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Could 'Leapfrog' Prince Harry in Royal Succession

That leaves Prince Harry, 41, and his children ahead of Andrew, as ministers weigh whether to move against Andrew after a police investigation tied to his links with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

A palace source told Radar in an exclusive interview: "Andrew is still there because the law leaves him there, not because anyone thinks it is a good look. Pulling him out would mean coordinating a legislative fix across the Commonwealth, and that is not a simple palace decision."

The source added: "There is plenty of anger about him staying in the line, but the constitutional machinery is glacial. Unless governments on both sides of the Atlantic want to spend months untangling the same issue, he remains in place by default."