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EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Hints OzzFest Return Will Resurrect Ozzy's Legacy

Photo of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne hinted an OzzFest return would help preserve Ozzy's legacy.

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Aug. 9 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Sharon Osbourne has revealed plans to revive OzzFest are moving closer to reality, with the iconic heavy metal festival set to return to Birmingham's Villa Park in a tribute to the legacy of her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 73-year-old television personality said an announcement is expected soon, as preparations gather pace for what would become the first edition of OzzFest since Ozzy's death and the festival's first outing in nearly a decade.

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OzzFest Set For Comeback

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Photo of Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne confirmed OzzFest will make its return in 2027.

The festival is expected to return in 2027 at the stadium where Ozzy Osbourne, who died in 2025 aged 76, performed his emotional farewell concert, Back to the Beginning, last July.

Sharon has previously outlined ambitions for the revived event to begin with dates at Aston Villa's home before expanding to North America, with the possibility of becoming an annual fixture if demand proves strong.

OzzFest, which first launched in 1996, became one of heavy metal's defining festivals, helping launch emerging acts while showcasing established artists. Its last standalone edition took place in 2018, followed by a special New Year's Eve event in 2019.

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Sharon Confirms Villa Park

Photo of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Villa Park hosted Ozzy Osbourne's final performance in July 2025.

Speaking to the latest issue of Metal Hammer, Sharon confirmed Villa Park remains central to the comeback plans.

She said: "It's going to be at Villa Park again."

She added: "Whether it'll be two nights (in Birmingham), that's up for the fans to tell me."

She also confirmed discussions with performers are already taking place, adding: "Of course we're speaking to people. I can't let that out yet, but it'll be soon."

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Tribute To Ozzy's Legacy

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

OzzFest originally launched in 1996 as a heavy metal showcase.

A source close to the festival told Radar in an exclusive interview the aim is to create an event celebrating Ozzy's "influence and legacy," while introducing a new generation of artists to audiences.

The insider added organizers want the relaunch to feel like both a tribute and a fresh beginning, with the line-up expected to reflect the festival's long-standing reputation for championing established performers alongside emerging talent.

Another source said preparations have accelerated in recent months because of the overwhelming response following Ozzy's final performance and the continuing support from fans worldwide.

The insider added Villa Park remains the natural choice because of its emotional significance and its connection to the singer's farewell, while organizers believe demand could justify expanding the event in future years.

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OzzFest Eyes Bigger Future

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Photo of Rob Halford
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne expressed interest in featuring singer Rob Halford.

Earlier this year, Sharon told delegates at the MIDEM 2026 conference the festival's return was no longer uncertain.

She said: "Yes, absolutely. We're gonna do it."

Sharon has also spoken about conversations she shared with Ozzy before his death about whether OzzFest could continue without him.

She recalled: "Ozzy and I would talk about it, and he'd say, 'Do you think Ozzfest would work without me?' And I'm, like, 'Yeah, it's a brand. It will work without you.' And he said, 'We should do it.'"

Speaking on The Osbournes podcast, Sharon outlined ambitions beyond Birmingham.

She said: "We wanna do two days in Aston Villa and then come to America. And we wanna hear from everyone where we should go in America. And also we've gotta find a lot of young, new talent, because that's what (Ozzy) would want."

She also suggested Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is among the performers she hopes to feature, while revealing she wants future editions to embrace a broader musical mix, reflecting changing audiences and ensuring OzzFest continues evolving for years to come.

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