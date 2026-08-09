EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Hints OzzFest Return Will Resurrect Ozzy's Legacy

Earlier this year, Sharon told delegates at the MIDEM 2026 conference the festival's return was no longer uncertain.

She said: "Yes, absolutely. We're gonna do it."

Sharon has also spoken about conversations she shared with Ozzy before his death about whether OzzFest could continue without him.

She recalled: "Ozzy and I would talk about it, and he'd say, 'Do you think Ozzfest would work without me?' And I'm, like, 'Yeah, it's a brand. It will work without you.' And he said, 'We should do it.'"

Speaking on The Osbournes podcast, Sharon outlined ambitions beyond Birmingham.

She said: "We wanna do two days in Aston Villa and then come to America. And we wanna hear from everyone where we should go in America. And also we've gotta find a lot of young, new talent, because that's what (Ozzy) would want."

She also suggested Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is among the performers she hopes to feature, while revealing she wants future editions to embrace a broader musical mix, reflecting changing audiences and ensuring OzzFest continues evolving for years to come.