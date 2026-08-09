EXCLUSIVE: Elton John's Eye Battle Sparks Fears New Album Could be His Last

Elton John is preparing to release a new studio album after reinventing the way he writes music because of serious eyesight problems, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal it has prompted growing speculation in the music industry the record could mark the final major chapter of his extraordinary recording career. John, 79, has spent the past year adapting his creative process after an eye infection in the summer of 2024 left him blind in his right eye.

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Elton Reinvents Songwriting

Source: MEGA Elton John reinvented his songwriting process after severe eye issues.

The singer-songwriter has revealed the condition made it impossible to work in the way he had for more than five decades, forcing him to abandon his familiar lyrics-first approach. His longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin, 75, has now confirmed the pair have reunited for the project, which was produced by Andrew Watt, and is expected to arrive early next year – although no official release date has been announced. The album follows the 2025 collaborative record Who Believes in Angels? with Brandi Carlile. Taupin told Rolling Stone: "Well, (Elton's) got a record coming out, I think, at the beginning of next year that I contributed to. But I literally don't know when that is. He did it with Andrew Watt again. And he wrote it in a completely different way simply because of his eyesight problem." The lyricist added: "So he basically came up with instrumental tracks and threw basically three or four of them at me and said, 'Can you do something with these?' Which I contributed to. But he's also worked with a couple of other people on there, which is great. So it's a whole different ballgame for him."

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Health Changed Everything

Source: MEGA John abandoned his traditional lyrics-first music composition approach.

One music industry source told us: "Everyone involved recognizes how much determination it took for Elton to complete this record. It represents far more than another album because he had to rebuild his songwriting methods from the ground up. "There is enormous admiration for the way he has responded to such a difficult setback. Nobody is saying this is definitely the final album, but there is a feeling it could stand as a fitting closing statement if he decides not to make another. There are fears this could turn out to be his last record if his health troubles get any worse." Another insider added: "Elton has always refused to let obstacles define him, and that attitude shaped every stage of this project. Those around him believe the music reflects both resilience and renewed creativity."

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John Embraced New Process

Source: MEGA Elton John released a collaborative album with Brandi Carlile in 2025.

While accepting the Glenn Gould Prize in Toronto in May, John explained how his condition had transformed the way he creates music. He said: "I've had eye trouble recently and I always make records by looking at lyrics and writing to lyrics, and so I'm kind of f----- at the moment." John also described how the setback unexpectedly opened a new creative path.

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Source: MEGA Elton John achieved EGOT status over his extraordinary music career.