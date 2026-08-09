'No, Oh My Gosh, No!' Kourtney Kardashian's Ex-Nanny Leah Barrs Finally Addresses Wild Rumors She Slept With Travis Barker

Barrs explained that the hookup at the center of the nanny controversy actually involved a different single father she worked for before landing her job with the Kardashian family.

Barrs said she was 22 and had only recently moved to Los Angeles when the incident happened.

"I did him a favor one night, and he came back from his event," she recalled. "The daughter was asleep. Technically, I'm clocked out. He is my friend. I've always thought he was hot. We hook up."

Barrs first discussed the encounter with another nanny while appearing on Hulu's Million Dollar Nannies.

That conversation eventually turned into gossip, and the information made its way back to the family.

Barrs was subsequently fired from the job.

"The real story" was far less dramatic than the rumors made it seem, she told Jowsey.

"It's just something that was so insignificant, like so long ago that just got blown out of proportion," Barrs said.