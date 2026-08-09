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Home > News > Kourtney Kardashian

'No, Oh My Gosh, No!' Kourtney Kardashian's Ex-Nanny Leah Barrs Finally Addresses Wild Rumors She Slept With Travis Barker

split image of Leah Barrs; Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Source: Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube; mega

Leah Barrs denied ever sleeping with Travis Barker.

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Aug. 9 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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Kourtney Kardashian's former nanny Leah Barrs is setting the record straight after wild rumors claimed she had an intimate relationship with Travis Barker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Million Dollar Nannies star flatly denied ever sleeping with Kardashian's husband, insisting the story being circulated involved a completely different family she worked for years ago.

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Leah Barrs Denies Travis Barker Rumors

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image of Kourtney Kardashian’s former nanny Leah Barrs cared for her three children with Scott Disick from 2019 to 2022.
Source: Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube

Kourtney Kardashian’s former nanny Leah Barrs cared for her three children with Scott Disick from 2019 to 2022.

Barrs addressed the speculation during an appearance on Harry Jowsey's "Boyfriend Material" podcast, where she was asked directly whether she had ever slept with Barker.

"No, oh my gosh, no," Barrs said.

The 31-year-old previously worked for Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick, caring for their three children, Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11, between 2019 and 2022.

Kardashian and Barker began their relationship in 2020 and married in 2022. The couple now share 2-year-old son Rocky.

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Source: Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube

Leah Barrs spoke with Harry Jowsey on his podcast, 'Boyfriend Material.'

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The Real Story Behind The Nanny Scandal

image of Leah Barrs said the man she slept with was a single father she had worked for before joining Kourtney Kardashian’s family.
Source: mega

Leah Barrs said the man she slept with was a single father she had worked for before joining Kourtney Kardashian’s family.

Barrs explained that the hookup at the center of the nanny controversy actually involved a different single father she worked for before landing her job with the Kardashian family.

Barrs said she was 22 and had only recently moved to Los Angeles when the incident happened.

"I did him a favor one night, and he came back from his event," she recalled. "The daughter was asleep. Technically, I'm clocked out. He is my friend. I've always thought he was hot. We hook up."

Barrs first discussed the encounter with another nanny while appearing on Hulu's Million Dollar Nannies.

That conversation eventually turned into gossip, and the information made its way back to the family.

Barrs was subsequently fired from the job.

"The real story" was far less dramatic than the rumors made it seem, she told Jowsey.

"It's just something that was so insignificant, like so long ago that just got blown out of proportion," Barrs said.

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'I Was Bawling' After Losing Her Job

Leah Barrs admitted she was devastated after losing her job.
Source: mega

Leah Barrs admitted she was devastated after losing her job.

Barrs admitted she was devastated when the situation cost her her position.

"I was bawling," she said, adding, "I cried episodes one through eight."

Looking back, however, Barrs acknowledged that she played a role in the situation becoming public.

"It was my own fault. I should've just closed my mouth," she admitted.

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How Leah Barrs Landed The Kardashian Job

image of A Los Angeles pastor connected Leah Barrs with Kourtney Kardashian.
Source: mega

A Los Angeles pastor connected Leah Barrs with Kourtney Kardashian.

Barrs previously revealed to The New York Post that she landed her position with Kardashian after being connected to the reality star through a Los Angeles pastor.

"It was fate," Barrs recalled. "He said, 'I think you would be perfect for the position. Would you want to work for the Kardashians?' I was like, 'Holy s---. This is crazy! YES!'"

Barrs said caring for Kardashian and Disick's children quickly became more meaningful than a traditional babysitting job.

"Watching those kids was beyond nannying," she explained.

"I learned a lot about myself – [Kourtney] really taught me to be a better worker," Barrs said. "Networking, being the best version of myself."

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