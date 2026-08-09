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Home > Exclusives > Elton John
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EXCLUSIVE: Elton John Accused of 'Choosing Sides' in Beckham Family Rift by Backing Brooklyn

Photo of Elton John, David,Victoria, Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Elton John has found himself in the middle of the feud.

Aug. 9 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Elton John has found himself at the center of the Beckham family rift after welcoming godson Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, to his French villa, prompting fresh claims the music icon's public show of support will be viewed as a painful blow to David Beckham and Victoria Beckham as the family's estrangement deepens.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the visit unfolded while David and Victoria were vacationing on the French Riviera, creating an awkward backdrop to an already fractured family relationship.

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Photo of Elton John, David Furnish, Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, featured in a group photo with John's husband, David Furnish.

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Brooklyn, 27, and his billionaire heiress partner Nicola, 31, shared a series of carefully curated photographs from their stay at John's estate, including images around the grounds and alongside the musician's husband, David Furnish.

The posts came in the wake of Brooklyn publicly criticizing the "performative social media posts" of his family, which he also said in a social media outburst had defined the environment in which he was raised.

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Source: brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

John hosted Brooklyn Beckham and Peltz at his villa.

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Elton John 'Never Intended to Become Part of the Family Dispute'

Photo of Elton John
Source: MEGA

The musician aimes to maintain ties without picking family sides, sources claimed.

John has long been one of the Beckham family's closest friends, having known David and Victoria for more than three decades and serving as godfather to Brooklyn and his brother Romeo Beckham.

A source close to the situation claimed: "Elton never intended to become part of the family dispute, but acknowledged that his decision to host Brooklyn has inevitably been interpreted as choosing a side.

"Elton has always considered Brooklyn family and was never going to close the door on him because of what's happening with his parents. But there is no denying that, from David and Victoria's perspective, seeing Brooklyn spending such quality time with one of their oldest friends is incredibly painful. Whether it was meant that way or not, it feels like a gesture of support at a time when emotions are already running high. His support for Brooklyn is being viewed as a betrayal by many."

The insider claimed that John is trying to balance decades of friendship with David and Victoria while remaining a constant figure in Brooklyn's life.

They said: "Elton doesn't want to abandon Brooklyn simply because there's a family disagreement. He's in an impossible position because he loves all of them. His hope is that keeping those relationships alive will eventually help bring everyone back together, not drive them further apart."

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Photo of Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham is believed to be estranged from his family.

The photographs shared during Brooklyn and Nicola's break with John attracted particular attention because of their polished presentation.

Nicola posted images beside a pond, walking through the grounds and enjoying the estate, while Brooklyn – who is John's godson – shared his own carefully staged vacation photographs.

The couple also appeared in a group picture with John and Furnish, reinforcing the impression they had been welcomed into one of the singer's most private spaces.

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Any Hope for the Beckham Family?

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Photo of Romeo, Harper, David, Victoria and Cruz Beckham
Source: MEGA

Insiders expressed hope the Beckham family will eventually reconcile.

The timing only heightened speculation over the significance of the break.

While Brooklyn and Nicola were staying nearby, David and Victoria were spending time aboard their yacht off Pampelonne Beach and reportedly visited friends Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto on the same stretch of coastline.

Although the two parties came within minutes of one another geographically, they avoided any face-to-face encounter.

Another source said: "People close to David and Victoria can't help feeling disappointed by how public everything has become. They understand Elton wants to remain a loving godfather, but when photographs like these are shared across social media, it sends a message whether anyone intends it to or not.

"Everyone involved is hoping this family can eventually find a way back to one another, but right now every public move seems to deepen the divide."

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