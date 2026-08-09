EXCLUSIVE: Elton John Accused of 'Choosing Sides' in Beckham Family Rift by Backing Brooklyn

John has long been one of the Beckham family's closest friends, having known David and Victoria for more than three decades and serving as godfather to Brooklyn and his brother Romeo Beckham.

A source close to the situation claimed: "Elton never intended to become part of the family dispute, but acknowledged that his decision to host Brooklyn has inevitably been interpreted as choosing a side.

"Elton has always considered Brooklyn family and was never going to close the door on him because of what's happening with his parents. But there is no denying that, from David and Victoria's perspective, seeing Brooklyn spending such quality time with one of their oldest friends is incredibly painful. Whether it was meant that way or not, it feels like a gesture of support at a time when emotions are already running high. His support for Brooklyn is being viewed as a betrayal by many."

The insider claimed that John is trying to balance decades of friendship with David and Victoria while remaining a constant figure in Brooklyn's life.

They said: "Elton doesn't want to abandon Brooklyn simply because there's a family disagreement. He's in an impossible position because he loves all of them. His hope is that keeping those relationships alive will eventually help bring everyone back together, not drive them further apart."